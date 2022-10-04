Following on from their hugely successful ‘Calendar Girls the Musical’ in February, the society were straight into rehearsal for ‘Shrek’.

The hotel’s grand ballroom will be redesigned with theatre stage, light and sound, taking a team of ten designers and construction one week to do so.

The Dreamwork’s musical tells the story of Shrek who finds himself on a life changing journey alongside Donkey and Princess Fiona to find acceptance, love and, of course, fairy-tale creatures who battle to save their land from the terrible Lord Farquaad.

Shrek the Musical opens next week at the Magherabuoy House Hotel

To transport audiences into the world of make believe, the characters’ makeup, costumes and prosthetics take over two hours to put on prior to each show. The fabulous cast have gone through numerous auditions and eight months of rehearsals to ensure that the very best of local talent is on stage.