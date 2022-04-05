Heather Weir, CEO and Paul Francis, Head of Philanthropy, both NI Hospice, with Hospice team and supporters.

Northern Ireland Hospice and the Larne Hospice Support Group are calling on individuals to put their best foot forward to raise much needed funds for the charity.

The Larne Support Group, made up of committed volunteers, has been working hard to get ready for the special event.

One of Hospice’s most popular walks, with beautiful scenic views, the Larne walk offers participants the choice of two routes.

Participants can set off from Larne Leisure Centre to Carnfunnock, and then back to the Leisure Centre for the nine mile walk.

The shorter five mile route, meanwhile, proceeds from the Leisure Centre to Drains Bay car park and back.

Larne Football Club have also thrown their support behind this year’s walk and will be there to open the event.

Roma Brown, Chair of the Larne Support Group said: “These sponsored walks really help NI Hospice to raise much needed funds and we’re grateful for every single donation.”

All the 2022 Hospice Walks are kindly sponsored by Causeway Coast Holiday Park and, as well as the Larne event, will take place in other beautiful locations across Northern Ireland, including North Down Coastal Path, Lagan Tow Path, Woodburn Reservoir, Ballycastle and Portstewart.

For those who wish to push themselves to new heights, challenge walks will also be taking place at Slieve Donard, Cuilcagh Boardwalk and Cavehill.

This year marks the 41st anniversary of Hospice Walks which will once again be celebrated by many people in-person this year, a step away from the virtual events in recent years.

All the walks will raise much-needed funds for the charity that helps support the care of babies, children and adults living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

Northern Ireland Hospice Chief Executive, Heather Weir said: “All the Walks put together cover a total of 41 miles, one mile for each year of NI Hospice.”