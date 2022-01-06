Sing your way through January

Anne McCambridge

Through a series of virtual workshops Anne McCambridge will help you find your best voice, to use it effectively and have a lot of fun in the process.

These online lunchtime sessions will help you address simple but fundamental skills in singing.

You will touch on breathing, quality of tone, and good intonation all in the privacy of your own space.

Participants will learn newly adapted versions of old songs with the opportunity to blend their voice in a special recording as part of the Give it A Go online choir.

Sessions continue on January 10, January 17, January 19, January 24 and January 26 at 12:30pm and last for 45 minutes each.

All adults are welcome, regardless of experience or ability but places are limited and need to be booked.

You can book online at https://librariesni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpduitpzsiEt12m9xrRMcctWWS8wO6kYOh