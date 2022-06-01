Sixth Women’s Work Festival planned

It will run across four punchy, packed days and nights across a bank holiday weekend (June 2 - 5) and is the usual mix of live and online events.

Every event is a highlight in itself, but for flavour audiences can look forward to a classic album night celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of Ireland’s best selling albums of all time, A Woman’s Heart. Six artists including Brigid O’Neill, Bernadette Morris, Rose Connolly, Ria Maguire, Ciara O’Neill and Edel Ní Churraoin will revisit each track made great by Maura O’Connell, Frances Black, Dolores Keane, Sharon Shannon, Eleanor McEvoy and Mary Black.

There’s the annual showcase, now considered the jewel in the Women’s Work crown and always a strong snapshot of the incredible talent coming out of the whole island of Ireland. This year welcomes Sprints, Cherym, Problem Patterns, Girl For Sale, Winnie Ama, Don Chi, Susi Pagel, Aoife Wolf and Clara Tracey with a DJ set from Get In Her Ears.

Moving On Music will welcome the wonderful singer and harpist Rachel Newton at the American Bar. There is Electro Pop with Bobbi Arlo + Guests at The Black Box, including an after party of late night floor fillers. The Women in The Shadows event explores the idea that behind every great man is a great woman and features performances and stories from Duke Special, Ferna, Alice LA, Dark Tropics and Rachel McCarthy.

Shukria Rezaei a Hazara from Afghanistan will be in conversation with Judith Hill of UTV, while Musicians Union ask about Safe Spaces in Sound and PPL and Help Musicians are here for advice sessions. There are walking tours, discussions on women’s safety at night, film screenings, industry advice and a Music Producer Meet Up hosted by Shade Music, as well as family events.