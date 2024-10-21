Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halloween is fast approaching, and Coleraine town centre is gearing up for a fantastic week of family fun organised by the members of Coleraine BID.

And the best part? It’s completely free to enjoy, daily from 1-3pm.

Starting on Friday, October 25, visitors can look forward to seeing Beetlejuice wandering the streets from 1-3pm, with a return appearance on Monday, October 28.

On Saturday, October 26, Wednesday Addams and Uncle Fester will be making their spooky rounds from 1-3pm. On Tuesday, October 29, Jack Skellington and Sally will join the fun from 2-3pm, while Huggy Wuggy and Kissy Missy will be out spreading thrills on Thursday, October 31 from 1pm.

The much-loved Pumpkin Patch on Bridge Street and the eerie Little Shop of Horrors in the Diamond Arcade will be open from Friday, October 25 through to Thursday, October 31, 1-3pm daily (except for Sunday, October 27). Families can pick pumpkins for free and create lasting memories at the Pumpkin Patch, while thrill-seekers can visit Coleraine’s haunted highwayman, Cushy Glenn, or face Judge Bloody Hutchinson in the Little Shop of Horrors.

Visitors will also have the chance to capture epic photos with a smoke-breathing Hungarian Horntail Dragon, fresh from the Triwizard Tournament.

On Wednesday, October 30, Coleraine BID will host its annual Fancy Dress Competition and BIG stage show around the Town Hall from 12:30pm, presented by Brian Moore. Brian will also bring his music to the event, ensuring a lively and entertaining atmosphere.

The day’s festivities will continue with a Children’s Spooky Disco from 1-2:30pm, followed by sing-along performances from the Saunderson Sisters, offering a full day of family fun and prizes.