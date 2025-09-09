A workshop on spinning and weaving will take place at Carrickfergus Museum this weekend.

It is the latest event to be delivered as part of the programme for the Carrickfergus Before the Castle exhibition.

Running on Saturday, September 13 from 10.30am-1.30pm and led by creative textile artist Tina Enlander, participants can create their own unique piece to take home using a warp and weft loom.

They will also be able to have a go at drop spindle spinning and learn about medieval spinning and weaving techniques.