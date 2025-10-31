Coleraine town centre is the place to be for the next two days for fantastic FREE family fun for a happy Halloween holiday!

Coleraine Business Improvement District (BID) has lined up a day of ‘spooktacular’ entertainment for Friday and Saturday, October 31 and November 1.

Join the fun from 1–3pm, it’s the Fancy Dress Dance & Sing-Along Party with the brilliant DJ Triggs on the decks – come dressed to impress and ready to move!

Out and about from 12 noon, the Halloween Crew will be roaming the streets… Can you spot them all? Snap a selfie if you dare - but keep one eye open for Beetlejuice, who’ll be causing chaos and pulling pranks all day long!

Lots of spooky fun on offer in Coleraine town centre today.

And don’t be alarmed if you spot a few floating figures…our mystical witches will be casting cheeky little spells – but don’t worry, they’re the good kind (think Glinda, not green!). Expect sparkles, smiles and a sprinkle of mischief.

Goth girls and moody movers, this one's for you: Wednesday Addams will be making an appearance at the dance party on Saturday to teach you her iconic routine. Cold stares are optional – but killer moves are a must. Dress up, show off your best spooky steps, and you might just win a spot prize.

Don’t miss:

Pumpkin Trail on Friday & Saturday from 12–3pm. Track them down and you could win a £100 Causeway Coast & Glens Gift Card.

Iconic Street Dance will be live in town from 1–3pm on Saturday, with their amazing Halloween routines.

K-Pop Workshop update: Friday’s K-Pop Dance Workshops are fully booked BUT one single ticket has just become available for Saturday at 12 noon!

Grab it here before it disappears here www.eventbrite.co.uk Keep up to date with all the events on the Coleraine BID Facebook page