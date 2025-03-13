Spring Urban Market at Jordanstown Loughshore Park
Jordanstown Loughshore Park will host a Spring Urban Market on Saturday, March 22.
Running from from 11am - 4pm, the event will feature 55 bakers, makers and creators with handmade crafts, delicious treats, one-of-a-kind goodies and more available.
There will also be live music from talented local musicians.
In a social media post, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Whether you're shopping for something special, grabbing a bite, or just soaking up the atmosphere, this is a market you won’t want to pass on.”