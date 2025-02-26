St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society staging Beauty and the Beast

Tickets are on sale for a production of Beauty and the Beast by St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society.

The show will run on Friday, February 28; Sunday, March 2, and Friday, March 7 at St Comgall’s auditorium in Larne.

The Friday shows start at 7pm with the Sunday matinee beginning at 2pm; tickets cost £10 for adults (£8 concession) are available from The Book Nook in Larne.

More information is available on the St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society Facebook page.