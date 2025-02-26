St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society staging Beauty and the Beast
Tickets are on sale for a production of Beauty and the Beast by St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society.
The show will run on Friday, February 28; Sunday, March 2, and Friday, March 7 at St Comgall’s auditorium in Larne.
The Friday shows start at 7pm with the Sunday matinee beginning at 2pm; tickets cost £10 for adults (£8 concession) are available from The Book Nook in Larne.
More information is available on the St MacNissi’s Choral and Dramatic Society Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.