St Patrick's Ballymoney to hold fundraising Burns Supper
A Ballymoney church is to hold a Burns Night celebration to help raise funds for a new organ.
St Patrick’s Parish Church, Ballymoney, will hold a Burns Supper on Saturday, February 3, at 7pm. A Burns supper is a celebration of the life and poetry of the poet Robert Burns.
The event will be held in the parish centre with music and entertainment from The Blazin’ Bellows and other artists. Tickets are priced at £20 (including meal). Doors open at 6pm.