St Patrick's Ballymoney to hold fundraising Burns Supper
A Ballymoney church is to hold a Burns Night celebration to help raise funds for a new organ.
St Patrick's Parish Church Burns Night Supper will take place in The Parish Centre, Queen Street, Ballymoney on Saturday, February 3 at 7 pm. Music by Blazin' Bellows and other artists.
Tickets £20.00 (includes meal) and admission is by ticket only. Proceeds in aid of Church Organ Fund.
For tickets contact Church Office 028 2766 2323 (Mon, Wed or Friday 10 am to 12.30 pm) or Heather 07843 208473.