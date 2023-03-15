St Patrick's Day 2023: great ways for you to celebrate in Northern Ireland
There are some great ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Northern Ireland this year.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT
Whether you want to get out and about for the day, want to raise a glass or enjoy all the colour and spectacle of a parade, we’ve rounded up some fine ways you can celebrate the life of St Patrick.
1. Climb Slemish Mountain, Co Antrim
History tells us that Patrick was brought to Ireland as a slave at Slemish Mountain near Ballymena. He would later escape but returned to Ireland as a missionary. Slemish will welcome hundreds of visitors this St Patrick’s Day as the popular celebrations return to the area for the annual trek. The hub of entertainment will take place at Slemish car park with performances from Portglenone Comhaltas Group (between 1pm - 2.30pm) performing traditional music and dance, with crafts and face painting for children. The 1.5 kilometre walk at Slemish takes approximately one hour up and down and it is strongly advised that suitable clothing and strong footwear is worn. Sections of the short climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all. Don’t forget to pick up your climber’s certificate and medal, though supplies are limited. There will be no parking at Slemish, Carnstroan Road or Carnstroan Lane, so a free park and ride service will operate from the former Michelin plant, Broughshane, just off the M2.The shuttle bus to Slemish Mountain will run continually from 9am – 3:30pm stopping in Broughshane village, so nobody will miss out on visiting the award-winning village. This event has been supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme. Photo: Paul Faith
2. Go to the races at Down Royal
Down Royal Racecourse has announced Bluegrass Horse Feed, equine nutrition specialist, as the official sponsor of the St Patrick’s Day race meeting. Gates open at 12 noon with the first race scheduled for 1.50pm and last race at 5.50pm. There is free car parking available to everyone attending Down Royal and all car parks are within a five minute walk of the turnstiles. For those who want to leave the car at home, there is a return bus which leaves Donegal Square West in Belfast 30 minutes before gates open on race day and will return approximately one hour after the scheduled last race at Down Royal. The bus can be booked whilst purchasing your tickets. For more details on ticket prices go to downroyal.com Photo: Darren Kidd
3. Watch a parade
With many St Patrick's Day parades lined up across Northern Ireland, you can celebrate close to home or further afield if you want to make a day of it. One of the biggest parades will be in Belfst city centre, organised by Beat Carnival, and snake its way through the city centre in a colourful pageant of costumes, music, dance, circus and theatrical performances. Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black said: “I’m really excited about leading the St Patrick’s Day parade and seeing the city come alive with colour and performances. The parade is always a huge hit with hundreds of people lining the route and soaking up the atmosphere. I would encourage everyone to come and join in the fun and be part of this vibrant celebration of our city.” If you're staying at home, put your feet up and enjoy the spectacle of St Patrick's Day parades in Dublin, New York and elsewhere on television from the comfort of your own living room. Photo: Belfast City Council
4. Enjoy some traditional Irish music
Toe-tapping music sessions will be staged across Northern Ireland on St Patrick's Day and for those spending the day or weekend on the north coast, there's a great opportunity to join North Coast Trad for a family session on Friday, March 17 at 5pm in Kelly’s Village, Portrush when children and their parents can play traditional Irish music together in a fun and relaxed environment. Admission is free, just turn up at 5pm with your instrument and get ready to join in the craic! Following on from this, Celtic Fusion band BADB will perform at 8pm in Kelly’s Village. With a wide range of instruments including flutes and whistles (Martin Meehan), fiddle (Sorcha Meehan), electric guitar (Steve Iveson), bass guitar (Fergal O’Kane) along with Peter O'Kane on drums and Patrick Meehan on bodhrán and African drums, the band blends a traditional Irish repertoire with an eclectic mix of musical genres including, jazz, funk, afrobeat and hip hop guaranteed to get you on your feet! Photo: contributed