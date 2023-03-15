1 . Climb Slemish Mountain, Co Antrim

History tells us that Patrick was brought to Ireland as a slave at Slemish Mountain near Ballymena. He would later escape but returned to Ireland as a missionary. Slemish will welcome hundreds of visitors this St Patrick’s Day as the popular celebrations return to the area for the annual trek. The hub of entertainment will take place at Slemish car park with performances from Portglenone Comhaltas Group (between 1pm - 2.30pm) performing traditional music and dance, with crafts and face painting for children. The 1.5 kilometre walk at Slemish takes approximately one hour up and down and it is strongly advised that suitable clothing and strong footwear is worn. Sections of the short climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all. Don’t forget to pick up your climber’s certificate and medal, though supplies are limited. There will be no parking at Slemish, Carnstroan Road or Carnstroan Lane, so a free park and ride service will operate from the former Michelin plant, Broughshane, just off the M2.The shuttle bus to Slemish Mountain will run continually from 9am – 3:30pm stopping in Broughshane village, so nobody will miss out on visiting the award-winning village. This event has been supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme. Photo: Paul Faith