St Patrick's Day 2024: what's on in the wider Ballymena, Antrim, Carrickfergus, Larne, and Newtownabbey areas
From mountain climbing to traditional music sessions, there's something for everyone to enjoy this St Patrick’s Day.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:25 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 16:42 GMT
Whether you're looking to explore the history and culture of this great holiday, or simply want to have some fun with your loved ones, there are plenty of options available in the wider Ballymena, Antrim, Carrickfergus, Larne, and Newtownabbey areas.
1. Climb Slemish mountain
Get your walking shoes at the ready and join the hundreds of visitors at Slemish Mountain this St Patrick’s Day for the annual trek up the hill - where legend has it St Patrick worked as a shepherd. The traditional St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish will take place on Sunday, March 17 - with a series of activities planned to make it a rewarding experience for all. The music marquee at Slemish Car Park will offer lunchtime entertainment from Portglenone Comhaltas Group and Counties Antrim and Derry Country Fiddlers Association - performing traditional music and dance. The one and a half kilometre walk at Slemish takes approximately one hour up and down and it is strongly advised that suitable clothing and strong footwear is worn. Sections of the short climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all. There will be no parking anywhere near Slemish and traffic patrols will enforce all no waiting cones, so a free park and ride service will operate from Silverwood/Michelin at Broughshane, just off the M2. Follow the yellow and black event signs on all approaches. Parking for blue badge vehicles is also available at Silverwood/Michelin.The shuttle bus to Slemish Mountain will run continually from 9am with the last departure from Michelin/Silverwood at 3:30pm. Please note, dogs are not permitted for this event.For further information and download a guide for the day visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/stpatricksday Photo: Paul Faith
2. Steam train rides in Whitehead
At this event by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland and Whitehead Railway Museum, visitors can come on down to Whitehead Excursion Station on March 16 and celebrate St Patrick whilst enjoying the fabulous world of trains. On the historic 1907 platform at the station, you’ll board the train for a short (10-15 minute) trip within the premises. Hauled by the 105 year-old locomotive No.3BG "Guinness", you will travel in a carriage which a certain famous wizard would feel at home in and be transported to a bygone era. For more information, see www.steamtrainsireland.com/whats-on/58/saint-patricks-day-steam Photo: NI World
3. Celebrate Irish culture in Portglenone
Roger Casements GAC will be hosting a celebration of Irish culture from 2pm onwards on Sunday, March 17. The event will include Glitterbug face painting from 2pm-4pm; a children's colouring competition; Portglenone CCE traditional music and singing; exhibitions from local Irish dancing schools; a Fainne presentation for Year 10 pupils at local secondary schools; ceili dancing; an adult trad session from 7-9pm, and Disco DJ Henry Doc from 9pm to close. Photo: Niek Verlaan from Pixabay
4. Musical night in Cairncastle
Cairncastle Cultural Group is presenting a St Patrick's musical night at Cairncastle Orange Hall on Monday, March 18 at 7:30pm. There will be Highland dancers, musicians, and stew; everyone is welcome. Photo: Google maps