1 . Climb Slemish mountain

Get your walking shoes at the ready and join the hundreds of visitors at Slemish Mountain this St Patrick’s Day for the annual trek up the hill - where legend has it St Patrick worked as a shepherd. The traditional St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish will take place on Sunday, March 17 - with a series of activities planned to make it a rewarding experience for all. The music marquee at Slemish Car Park will offer lunchtime entertainment from Portglenone Comhaltas Group and Counties Antrim and Derry Country Fiddlers Association - performing traditional music and dance. The one and a half kilometre walk at Slemish takes approximately one hour up and down and it is strongly advised that suitable clothing and strong footwear is worn. Sections of the short climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all. There will be no parking anywhere near Slemish and traffic patrols will enforce all no waiting cones, so a free park and ride service will operate from Silverwood/Michelin at Broughshane, just off the M2. Follow the yellow and black event signs on all approaches. Parking for blue badge vehicles is also available at Silverwood/Michelin.The shuttle bus to Slemish Mountain will run continually from 9am with the last departure from Michelin/Silverwood at 3:30pm. Please note, dogs are not permitted for this event.For further information and download a guide for the day visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/stpatricksday Photo: Paul Faith