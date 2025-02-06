Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is inviting residents to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year by taking part in the annual Slemish climb on Monday, March 17.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be entertainment at Slemish Car Park, with performances from local musicians and children’s face painting. Access will be by Park and Ride only.

"If you are taking part in the trek come prepared with suitable footwear (no soft trainers) and layered, waterproof clothing,” the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The walk to the summit and back takes approximately one hour up and down. Sections of the climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is inviting residents to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year by taking part in the annual Slemish climb on Monday, March 17. Photo: Paul Faith

"There is a free park and ride at Michelin, Raceview Road to and from the event; this service will run continually from 9am-3.30pm with the last departure from Michelin.”

There will be no parking at Slemish, Carnstroan Road or Carnstroan Lane, so a free park and ride service will operate from the former Michelin plant, just off the M2.