St Patrick's Day: annual Slemish mountain climb to feature programme of entertainment
There will be entertainment at Slemish Car Park, with performances from local musicians and children’s face painting. Access will be by Park and Ride only.
"If you are taking part in the trek come prepared with suitable footwear (no soft trainers) and layered, waterproof clothing,” the council said.
"The walk to the summit and back takes approximately one hour up and down. Sections of the climb can be steep and slippery and might not be suitable for all.
"There is a free park and ride at Michelin, Raceview Road to and from the event; this service will run continually from 9am-3.30pm with the last departure from Michelin.”
There will be no parking at Slemish, Carnstroan Road or Carnstroan Lane, so a free park and ride service will operate from the former Michelin plant, just off the M2.