At Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart, kids will dive into a creative whirlwind with Linda Mulholland at a special St Patrick’s themed Weekend Wonders, experimenting with a

mix of artistic materials and learning fantastical new techniques. These workshops are suitable for kids aged 5-7 years (10.30am – 12noon) and 8-12 years (1pm-2:30pm) and spaces are now limited. Bookings can be made at www.flowerfield.org

Meanwhile at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady, there will be a fun felting workshop from 10am-11.30am, led by Linda Lewis. Kids will make a unique felted shamrock pictures to take home. This workshop is suitable for children aged 5-7 and can be booked at www.roevalley.com

Award-winning multi-instrumentalist group Réalta will be performing at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart on Saturday, March 16. CREDIT JAMES WARD

Live Music

Join Réalta and Myles McCormack for a foot-stomping night of superb music from 8pm at Flowerfield, Portstewart. This award-winning multi-instrumentalist group have travelled extensively, bringing their unique take on Irish traditional music to international audiences with an enchanting programme of dance music interspersed with the occasional air and song.

While Conor Lamb and Loïc Bléjean pursue the melody on uilleann pipes and whistles, guitarist and vocalist Deirdre Galway explores the harmony and rhythms within the tunes. All-Ireland champions Dermot Mulholland and Dermot Moynagh complete the line-up with dynamic accompaniments on double bass, bouzouki, banjo, bodhrán and voice, making Réalta one of the most exciting acts on the Irish music scene today.