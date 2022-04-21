Stunt show to wow at Balmoral

The Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show is set to wow crowds in the Main Arena at the 153rd Balmoral Show

Paul Hannam, a renowned quad bike stuntman from North Devon has over 25 years’ experience riding quad bikes and 10 years’ experience racing at British Championship level.

This heart-stopping act takes centre stage in the Main Area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, showcasing precision riding, a multiple roll stunt quad, jaw dropping jumps as well as trick riding in all four corners of the Arena.

Following the adrenaline fuelled performances, visitors will have the opportunity to get a closer look at the bikes, meet the riders and get a photo on the day.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday May 11 to Saturday May 14.

All tickets must be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.