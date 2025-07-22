Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be holding a Summer Bat Walk at Glenarm Harbour.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, for which spaces can be booked online, will take place on Thursday, July 31 from 8pm - 10pm.

In a social media post, the council said: “Enjoy a dander with local expert Aidan Crean, looking and listening for bats.

“Explore the woods after dark with torches and bat detectors and see what fascinating creatures you can see in the night sky.

"Please bring your own torch if you have one.”