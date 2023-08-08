1 . Autism tailored sessions at High Rise – Clip ‘n Climb and soft play, High Rise Indoor Adventure Centre, 11A Altona Road, Blaris Industrial Estate, Lisburn

Across a variety of Sundays this summer, High Rise Indoor Adventure Centre are running autism tailored sessions that are perfect if you have little ones with additional needs. One day a month you can take your child to a quiet day that promises not to be overstimulating, with the select dates viewable on their website. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/autism-tailored-sessions-high-rise-clip-n-climb Photo: Unsplash