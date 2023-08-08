Summer is officially in full swing, meaning that some fresh ideas might be needed for the kids’ summer holidays.
Finding varied activities to keep the whole family entertained can definitely be a difficult task, but we’ve got you covered.
From dedicated family sessions that are tailor made to suit both adults and children, to perfect energiser events that promise to wear your little ones out so you can have a night of peace, you’ll be spoilt for choice of things to do.
Here are some great summer events taking place soon.
1. Autism tailored sessions at High Rise – Clip ‘n Climb and soft play, High Rise Indoor Adventure Centre, 11A Altona Road, Blaris Industrial Estate, Lisburn
Across a variety of Sundays this summer, High Rise Indoor Adventure Centre are running autism tailored sessions that are perfect if you have little ones with additional needs.
One day a month you can take your child to a quiet day that promises not to be overstimulating, with the select dates viewable on their website.
For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/autism-tailored-sessions-high-rise-clip-n-climb Photo: Unsplash
2. Bright Sparks Summer Camps at W5, The Odyssey, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast
Famed for its iconic interactive experiences, you can now send your child to their very own W5 Bright Sparks Summer Camp.
The week-long experience includes five 9-5 sessions that are filled with science experiments, technology discoveries and more, running across different weeks in summer.
For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/bright-sparks-summer-camps Photo: W5
3. Children's Baking Session, Belfast Cookery School, 53-54 Castle Street, Belfast
Ideal for budding chefs aged 12 and over, Belfast Cookery School’s Children’s Baking Sessions combine education with entertainment as your child learns how to bake like a pro. The brand new class features a variety of sweet treats that will have you bursting with pride at your child’s achievements, including impressive lemon drizzle and coconut cupcakes. For more information, go to belfastcookeryschool.com/class/childrens-baking-session Photo: Unsplash
4. .Jurassic Hotel - Live Dinosaur Show, La Mon Hotel & Country Club, 41 Gransha Road, Comber
If you’re a dinosaur-loving family, the Live Dinosaur Show at the La Mon Hotel and Country Club this August is a must-see.
Meet terrifyingly cute critters such as the tiny T-Rex and baby Stegosaurus during this amazing educational feat.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/jurassic-hotel-live-dinosaur-show Photo: Debbie Whittam on Unsplash