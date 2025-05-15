Summer foraging walks at Blackhead Path and Portglenone Forest
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be running two summer foraging walks in the borough this June.
The events at Blackhead Path (June 9) and Portglenone Forest (June 13) are free, but booking is required.
Participants will be able to join foraging guide and chef Clare McQuillan of Feasting on Weeds, who will take them on a gentle, observational walk of the area to learn about the plants, fruits and other delights of the season and how to use them in your own kitchen.