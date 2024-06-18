Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portrush Town Hall will be the venue for a Summer Seaside Fair and Coffee Morning on Saturday, June 29.

Running from 11am until 3pm, the fair will be raising money for Portrush community group REACH.

A host of crafters, makers and vendors will be in attendance with their stalls. There will also be a raffle, tea and tasty treats along with entertainment by Stuart Vaux.

