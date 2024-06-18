Summer Seaside Fair and Coffee Morning for REACH Portrush
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portrush Town Hall will be the venue for a Summer Seaside Fair and Coffee Morning on Saturday, June 29.
Running from 11am until 3pm, the fair will be raising money for Portrush community group REACH.
A host of crafters, makers and vendors will be in attendance with their stalls. There will also be a raffle, tea and tasty treats along with entertainment by Stuart Vaux.
No seaside event would be complete without some ice cream so enjoy a treat from Mr Whippy with 20% sales going to charity.