Talk at Larne Museum and Arts Centre on town's links with South Carolina

A talk on Larne's US links is to take place at the town’s Museum and Arts Centre on Thursday, May 22 from 7.30pm – 9pm.

Dr David Hume will speak on ‘Cross Atlantic Cousins: Larne and the links with South Carolina, 1992-1998’.

He will examine the work and achievements of the Ulster American Committee in Larne, which was responsible in the 1990s for highlighting the strong connections the area has with the US. Larne officially became a Sister City to Clover, South Carolina in 1997.

The talk will also look at some of those who were involved in a voluntary capacity, working alongside the council at the time.

Larne Museum & Arts Centre. Photo: Google

More information on the event is available on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s website.

The talk is free; however places are limited and should be booked in advance by contacting Larne Museum and Arts Centre on 02828262443 or by email on [email protected].