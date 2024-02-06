Register
Tasty treats and a table quiz at Ballymoney RBL this Friday

A table quiz and tasty treats! That’s what is on offer this Friday evening (February 9) in Ballymoney Royal British Legion clubrooms at 7.30pm.
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT
The Vow Purple Star LOL 911 and the Vow Accordion Band are joining forces to hold a fundraising Table Quiz and Pudding Party in the Townhead Street venue in Ballymoney.

Entry to the event is priced at £10 per person. The organisers say the event is “sure to be a great evening of fun with delicious treats”.