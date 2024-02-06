Tasty treats and a table quiz at Ballymoney RBL this Friday
A table quiz and tasty treats! That’s what is on offer this Friday evening (February 9) in Ballymoney Royal British Legion clubrooms at 7.30pm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Vow Purple Star LOL 911 and the Vow Accordion Band are joining forces to hold a fundraising Table Quiz and Pudding Party in the Townhead Street venue in Ballymoney.
Entry to the event is priced at £10 per person. The organisers say the event is “sure to be a great evening of fun with delicious treats”.