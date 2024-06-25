Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-run Northern Ireland embroidery company is set to give other small businesses the opportunity to reach thousands of customers when The Tedberry Market takes place in Glenarm Castle on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday 30.

The market has been created by husband and wife team Paul and Sarah Thompson, owners of Ted and Stitch, and was born from their passion of connection and community and a mission to provide a platform to showcase the very best of what Northern Ireland has to offer.

It is the first time that The Tedberry Market will take place over two days. More than 100 local businesses will be in attendance with everything from beauty to crafts, handmade goods to pet apparel, jewellery to artisan food and handcrafted linen to knitwear.

Entry to the market also includes access to Glenarm Castle’s Walled Gardens.

Sarah and Paul Thompson, organisers of The Tedberry Market. Picture: Roger Harris Photography

Sarah Thompson said: “The Tedberry Market started an idea during Covid. We wanted to give small businesses, who were mainly online only, the opportunity to have a shop front for the day to help them to connect with their customers face-to-face.

"We believed that if we could champion small businesses, like our own, and bring them out from behind the screen and right in front of their customers, we could build a supportive and positive community that gave them a platform to increase their revenue and visibility, and I am so proud to say that we have achieved this.

“Over the last few years, The Tedberry Market has gone from strength to strength and we are so excited to bring our event to Glenarm Castle and host over 100 amazing local businesses from across Northern Ireland.”

Sarah and Paul Thompson, organisers of The Tedberry Market. Picture: released on behalf of Tedberry Market

Paul Thompson added: “The previous four Tedberry Markets have welcomed 500 local retailers, attracted over 12,000 customers and helped to generate an estimated total revenue of approximately £750,000.

"Each event gets bigger and better, it’s a great day out for people of all ages and has something for everyone. We have a fabulous line-up of vendors, live music, family entertainment and a great selection of food options.”