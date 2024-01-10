The Brick Guys NI are delighted to be bringing their popular Lego Exhibition back to Lisburn and will be kicking off 2024 on Saturday January 13 and Sunday 14 Ballymacash Community Centre.

Simon Hylands and Nathan Walker began the Brick Guys NI in May 2022 after having run the event several times a fundraiser for a charity they both work with in Lurgan.

“We had all the sets we needed, and knew the event was popular,” said Simon.

“We wanted to take the event on the road but didn’t know how well the LEGO® would travel or if there would be demand.

Brick Guys NI bring their Lego exhibition to Lisburn. Pic credit: Brick Guys NI

"I spoke to a friend who runs Maghaberry Community Centre and she kindly opened the doors for us for the weekend and gave us as much time as we needed to figure out how many people we could accommodate, how to transport the sets and how much time we needed to set up and take down.”

They boast an impressive collection of over 150 LEGO® sets from a variety of different eras and themes.

“The collection is our personal collection,” explained Nathan. “Some of them are from when Simon was a kid in the early 90s and when we met I started to get into it and collect too.”

The guys love seeing their collection being enjoyed by everyone and say it’s great to see it being played with by young and old rather than just kept on a shelf at home or in a box in the attic.

Brick Guys NI bring their Lego exhibition to Lisburn. Pic credit: Brick Guys NI

When families attend, each session starts with a Mini-Figure® Treasure Hunt. The children are given a clipboard with pictures of 16 Mini-Figures to find around the displays.

There is also a LEGO® Fact-Finder Quiz and when they complete these activities they get a treat.

After that, they are free to explore the exhibition, learn about and play with the sets or head over to the Creation Station where they can create their own builds.

During every session, LEGO® Batman always pays a visit and finds a few minutes to pose for photos before heading off to save Gotham, and for LEGO® Mario fans there are a few sets to bring their figures to.

Brick Guys NI bring their popular Lego exhibition to Lisburn. Pic credit: Brick Guys NI

There’s tea, coffee and biscuits for parents and the guys love chatting about the sets and answering questions.

Since starting, the venture has been a huge success with sell-out exhibitions across the province and they are excited to keep expanding their collection and are always trying to make the exhibitions bigger and better.

If you would like to attend this weekend, tickets are still available for the 5pm sessions on Saturday and Sunday, and they are also running a relaxed session on Sunday morning at 11am with accommodations put in place for attendees with additional needs.

Brick Guys NI bring their Lego exhibition to Lisburn. Pic credit: Brick Guys NI

Tickets are just £6 and you can find links on their Facebook page, The Brick Guys NI, or at TicketSource.