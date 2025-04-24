Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling all Lego fans – the Brick Guys NI are bringing their exhibition to Portrush for the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Brick Guys NI have a huge following on social media and now they are bringing their touring exhibition to Portrush Town Hall on Saturday, May 3.

The Brick Guys NI said: “At our exhibition you'll see over 150 different models on display from the past 35 years featuring many different LEGO ranges which we've set up and displayed for the occasion including City, Creator, Harry Potter, Western, Pirates, Star Wars and Disney Princess.

"We pride ourselves on being better than other exhibitions because at ours, you and the kids are allowed to touch and play with the sets on display! If you're a LEGO Mario fan then you're also in luck as we have a new display where you can bring your own Mario, Luigi or Peach and complete our exclusive course!”

Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketsource