The countdown is on to Portrush Yacht Club’s Commodore’s Regatta.

This three-day event is taking place from Friday and Sunday, June 14-16 and includes competitive dinghy racing, cruiser racing, canoe sailing, an open water swimming race across West Bay and a parade of sail featuring traditional boats.

For the second time, Pirates Off Portrush also forms part of this year's Regatta, offering families the chance to join Tavish’s crew and fight off the Mad Monk on Sunday.

The timetable of events is as follows:

The Commodore's Regatta takes place this weekend. Credit Portrush Yacht Club

Friday 14 June: Regatta Launch Night

7pm: Commodore Paul Thompson and Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Ciaran McQuillan will introduce this year’s Regatta during an informal drinks reception.

Saturday 15 June: Regatta Day One

10am - 3pm: Marine Flare Disposal at PYC with RYA NI; Midday - 2pm: Powerboat Trips; 2pm - 4pm: Parade of Sail, including Traditional and Historic boats; 2pm onwards barbecue provided by Flash in the Pan Catering; 2.15pm - 5pm: Cruiser Trips; 3pm - 4pm: Cruiser Racing; 9pm - Live Music from Grainne Cooke.

Sunday 19 June, Regatta Day Two

9.30 - Midday: PYC Paddle Safer Course; 11am - Midday: Canoe Sailing; Midday - 1pm: West Bay (One Way) Swim; noon - 2pm: Pirates Off Portrush 2024; 1pm - 4pm Sunday Club barbecue; 3 - 5pm: Open Sailing Event; 4 - 6pm: Live Music from Stuart Vaux; 6pm: Regatta close and awards.

General Manager Karl Simmonds said: “Always one of the highlights in our busy calendar, the 2024 Commodore’s Regatta looks like being another fantastic event."