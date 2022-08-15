The Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job is back

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their events had to be ‘parked’ for two years, like so many others, due to the pandemic but the Minis are back and promising to yield record attendances in this the 63rd year of the Mini.

Saturday, August 27 sees the immensely popular Mini Dash O’ the O’Rish when over 100 Minis will make the journey from Bushmills to Portstewart. Prizes and more for those in fancy dress with the theme of TV characters.

The activities continue the following day - Sunday, August 28 - when the vehicles will assemble for the static display at the West Bay Car Park in Portrush. This stunning setting will see hundreds of Minis both old and new on display complemented by stands and stalls and all open to the public with no admission charge.

Mr Morelli with compere Brian Moore

Judges will award prizes kindly donated by JKC who, this year, are celebrating an astounding 50 years in business. Compere Brian Moore will be on hand to provide music and jolly the event along. For the first time, the event will feature a live band with two live sets by the immensely popular Simple Truth Duo.

And as ever, the day has a charity element with a collection for the Friends of the Cancer Centre who are the designated charity this year. The day concludes with all the Minis heading for the town centre via the promenade to collect their well-deserved Morellis Ice Cream in the now famous Mini Cavalcade.

For Mini owners there’s still a chance to join the fun by filling in an entry form ccminiclub.co.uk

The Causeway Coast Mini Club would like to express their thanks to JKC and congratulate them on 50 years of trading during which time they have become one of the highest performing retailers in the UK. JKC have seen many changes over the years but their spokesperson added: “The people and the product remain the same and we look forward to the next 50 years”.”

L-R Pictured at the launch (from left) June Cromie (JKC), Jack Cassidy (JKC Proprietor), Hollie Hassan (Marketing Executive JKC), Mr Morelli, Brian Moore (Compere), Jonny Callan (Causeway Coast Mini Club/organiser)

The name Morellis is, of course, synonymous with both the event and the Causeway Coast where its delicious ice cream has been on sale since 1911. With countless awards to the family name, yet another came their way recently with their Caramelised Hazelnut Ice Cream receiving the prestigious Golden Fork Award at the latest UK Great Taste Awards.