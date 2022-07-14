The Ould Lammas Fair is back!

Celebrated in song and drawing people to the seaside town since the 17th century, the main event is traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday of August when the town is transformed by hundreds of stalls lining the streets, and visitors as far as the eye can see.

Building up to the fair days, there is a busy weekend to look forward to with the Heavy Horse Show, horse races on the beach (Saturday 27) and an outdoor concert and fireworks display on Sunday night (August 28). Visitors will find the traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market at the seafront, bringing together an array of fresh food, local produce, tasty treats, and handmade arts and crafts – enjoy a browse and meet the makers behind this inspiring artisan collective.

Pictured in the Diamond area of Ballycastle for the launch of this year’s Ould Lammas Fair are Shauna McFall (Vice-Chair of Ballycastle Chamber of Commerce), Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market trader Gerard Gray from Taisie Turning, Molly McKee with her horse, ice-cream maker Keith Douthart and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace

Looking ahead to the event the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The absence of the Ould Lammas Fair has been felt by many, and I am very pleased to see its return. Regarded as Ireland’s oldest fair, this event has been a feature of Ballycastle for centuries – it is engrained in the town’s history and continues to be a focal point of the summer season for so many people who come from near and far to be a part of it.

“The social side of it is very important to people, and for generations it has brought families, friends, and communities together. Thankfully these connections can be rekindled this year, and it will be a welcome sight to see thousands of visitors in Ballycastle once again, enjoying dulse, yellowman and everything else it has to offer.”