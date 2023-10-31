The RUAS Winter Fair will make a welcome return to Lisburn's Eikon Centre in December

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced that livestock entries are now open for the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

In association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, the Winter Fair will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday December 14.

All entries can be made online at www.winterfair.org.uk and the closing date is Friday November 17 at 5pm.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair is renowned as the country’s premier diary event, providing the perfect opportunity for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business.

RUAS Operations Director Rhonda Geary and Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness Rodney Brown launch the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Pic credit: Brian Thompson

Throughout the one-day event, visitors can look forward to observing top quality livestock compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion as well as visiting over 180 trade stands.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director commented: “We are delighted to host the Royal Ulster Winter Fair and celebrate 37 years of generous financial backing from Danske Bank. Their continued support has enabled us to grow the event each year and deliver a pinnacle Show for the Dairy industry.

"This year we are excited to introduce a new award to recognise the Best Red & White Holstein animal. This special award adds to our list of prestigious titles bestowed on the day and allows us to further recognize the exceptional livestock exhibited at the Show.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors, exhibitors and industry leaders to this year’s Show.”

Commenting on their longstanding association with the event Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank added: “Danske Bank is thrilled to continue support of the upcoming Royal Ulster Winter Fair. As a committed supporter of agriculture and local communities, Danske Bank is delighted to be part of this festive event.

"Through collaboration with the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, we aim to promote a thriving and sustainable industry. Together, we are dedicated to fostering a brighter future, one where our agricultural sector thrives, communities flourish, and the environment prospers.

"Danske Bank's unwavering support for the RUAS Winter Fair exemplifies our commitment to agriculture, showcasing our belief in the power of partnership to create a more sustainable and prosperous industry for all.”