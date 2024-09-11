Award-winning independent book shop The Secret Bookshelf is to host an event for the Louis MacNeice Literary Festival.

Celebrating the connection between one of the great twentieth century poets and the town of Carrickfergus, the festival is to be held this autumn.

Positive Carrickfergus is working in partnership with Carrickfergus Museum; The Louis MacNeice Society; Carrickfergus-based author, historian and playwright Philip Orr, and Jo Zebedee, author and co-owner of The Secret Bookshelf to stage the event, which will run from October 18-20, 2024.

A post on The Secret Bookshelf’s Facebook page read: “To kick off the Louis MacNeice festival, we’ll be holding a poetry open mic on October 18 at 7pm.

"It will be hosted by Paul Maddern, both a terrific poet and supporter of local events, with guest poet Stephanie Conn to share some work.”

Interested parties can enter by messaging the shop’s page with their submission and its link to MacNeice and his work, with a reading length of five minutes. “There will be 10 spaces, and the link to MacNeice will be central to selecting those places,” the shop added.

Born in Belfast, Louis MacNeice grew up the son of an Anglican clergyman in Carrick. He later wrote about his childhood in the town in the poem ‘Carrickfergus’.

He was also a pioneering broadcaster and worked for the BBC’s features department for over twenty years.

A plaque commemorating the poet can be seen at the Macneice Fold on North Road in the town, an area where he lived as a child.