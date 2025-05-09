The Twelfth 2025: venues for Orange Order's parades in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A total of 18 locations across Northern Ireland are to host the processions to mark the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne this July.
Plans are well underway for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to participate or spectate in what is seen as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.
Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by around 600 marching bands – will be on parade at various locations across every county in Northern Ireland and also in Donegal.
The Co Armagh demonstration, which will be held in Keady this year, is the largest Orange gathering in the world.
Belfast and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations take place annually.
Where will the 2025 Twelfth demonstrations be held?
The 18 demonstrations on Friday, July 12 will be held in:
- Coagh
- Sixmilecross
- Augher
- Dundonald
- Dromara
- Dundrum
- Kilkeel
- Ballymena
- Cullybackey
- Rasharkin
- Carnlough
- Lisburn
- Glengormley
- Belfast
- Keady
- Coleraine
- Maghera
- Kesh
This year’sTwelfth demonstration in Rossnowlagh in Donegal will be held on Saturday, July 5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.