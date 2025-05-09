The Twelfth 2025: venues for Orange Order's parades in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th May 2025, 14:31 BST
The venues for this year’s Twelfth of July demonstrations have been confirmed.

A total of 18 locations across Northern Ireland are to host the processions to mark the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne this July.

Plans are well underway for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to participate or spectate in what is seen as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by around 600 marching bands – will be on parade at various locations across every county in Northern Ireland and also in Donegal.

Enjoying the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane in 2024 .Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Enjoying the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane in 2024 .Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Co Armagh demonstration, which will be held in Keady this year, is the largest Orange gathering in the world.

Belfast and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations take place annually.

Where will the 2025 Twelfth demonstrations be held?

The 18 demonstrations on Friday, July 12 will be held in:

A member of LOL 436 spots a familiar face in the crowd during the 2024 Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
A member of LOL 436 spots a familiar face in the crowd during the 2024 Twelfth parade in Gilford, Co. Down. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
  • Coagh
  • Sixmilecross
  • Augher
  • Dundonald
  • Dromara
  • Dundrum
  • Kilkeel
  • Ballymena
  • Cullybackey
  • Rasharkin
  • Carnlough
  • Lisburn
  • Glengormley
  • Belfast
  • Keady
  • Coleraine
  • Maghera
  • Kesh

This year’sTwelfth demonstration in Rossnowlagh in Donegal will be held on Saturday, July 5.

