The ultimate con: our guide to the thriving cult culture across Northern Ireland

Conventions are vibrant epicentres of creativity and celebration, where fandoms collide.
Here in Northern Ireland, we are lucky to be home to one of the largest fan cons in Europe but many other grassroots conventions are just as beloved and bespoke that will not be outdone. From Queen’s University’s very own Q con to the Titanic Tattoo Convention.
With Facebook groups dedicated to cosplaying and larping here such as NI Cosplay Community and LARP NI, the scene of those who show true commitment to what it means to be a fan is thriving here.
A whole host of conventions will be gearing up again this summer to welcome the caped troops. Check our list below for all you need to know as well as one con we’d love to see rise again.
1. Comic Con, Northern Ireland Eikon Centre, 14 Halftown Road, Lisburn
One of Europe's largest pop culture conventions is right here on our doorstep. Comic Con attracts thousands from a range of fandoms annually to the Eikon Centre to delight in a celebration of comics, fantasy, sci-fi, gaming, horror and cosplay. Each year attendees have the chance to meet their heroes and get an item or photo signed. Another highlight of cons are the panels with guests appearing live on stage sharing all about their new projects and previous roles. For more information go to www.comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/ Photo: Visit Belfast
2. Q Con, Queen's Students' Union, 1 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast
Q Con or Queen’s Convention is our very own annual gaming and anime convention, hosted by the Dragonslayers Gaming & Anime Society at Queen’s University, Belfast and the first ever fully-fledged games convention in Northern Ireland.On the scene since 1994, Q Con boasts a traders' hall and artists' alley as well as lots of events for cosplayers in the Mandela Hall each year. As this convention was founded by a gaming society, visitors can be sure to enjoy the full range; board games, retro gaming, role playing, video games and more. For more information go to www.q-con.org.uk/ Photo: Excalibur website
3. Titanic International Tattoo Convention, 17 Queens Road, Belfast
Situated at the Titanic TEC Building, Titanic International Tattoo Convention showcases the very best in local and world talent. Live entertainment will be ongoing all weekend, including a DJ and a full licensed bar. There will also be a chance to trade and check out the various stalls on offer. And if it’s a tattoo you’re after, it’s the perfect place to get inked. Just make sure you book directly. For more information go to titanictattooconventionbelfast.com/ Photo: BBC
4. Enniskillen Comic Fest Cathedral Hall, 2 Halls Lane, Enniskillen and The Enniskillen Hotel, 72 Forthill Street, Enniskillen
Winner of the Best Comic Event at last year’s Comic Scene Awards, this is a two-day festival of comics, illustration and storytelling. Since 2016, Comic Fest has brought the very best in comic writers and fans from all over to Enniskillen for a weekend of panel discussions, photo opportunities, gaming, interviews, exhibitors, merchandise and more. For more information go to www.facebook.com/EnniskillenComicFest/ Photo: Enjoy Fermanagh