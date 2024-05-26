The ultimate con: our guide to the thriving cult culture across Northern Ireland

2 . Q Con, Queen's Students' Union, 1 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast

Q Con or Queen’s Convention is our very own annual gaming and anime convention, hosted by the Dragonslayers Gaming & Anime Society at Queen’s University, Belfast and the first ever fully-fledged games convention in Northern Ireland.On the scene since 1994, Q Con boasts a traders' hall and artists' alley as well as lots of events for cosplayers in the Mandela Hall each year. As this convention was founded by a gaming society, visitors can be sure to enjoy the full range; board games, retro gaming, role playing, video games and more. For more information go to www.q-con.org.uk/ Photo: Excalibur website