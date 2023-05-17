The ultimate guide to 35 disability friendly spots worth visiting in Northern Ireland

1 . Giant’s Causeway Visitor’s Centre - 44 Causeway Road, Bushmills

Explore one of Northern Ireland's unique attractions, The Giant’s Causeway, thanks to its accessible toilets and wheelchair friendly paths. Made up of 40,000 basal basal columns that evolved after a volcanic eruption 60 million years ago, visitors can revel in the opportunity to explore Ireland’s only UNESCO world heritage site. The Giant’s Causeway Visitor’s Centre is located by the Giant Causeway and is fully accessible, with level access to the food outlet and shop as well as ramped access to the building, and designated accessible parking spots. One of their trails known as the Green Trail is also fully accessible, providing a 2 mile cliff top which is compliant with the disability act and is suitable for those with mobility concerns. Features include an accessible picnic area and stunning views of Scotland and the Irish peninsula, as well as glimpses of dolphins and porpoises as they are swimming around the bay. Photo: Giants Causeway Visitor Centre website