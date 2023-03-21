Register
Art lovers are spoiled for choice in Belfast.
The ultimate guide to art in Belfast - where to go and what to see

Belfast is home to some of the most famous artists in Northern Ireland, as well as providing a vibrant scene for emerging individuals to let their creative side roam free.

By Laura Fullerton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:08 GMT

In such a rich cultural city, there are plenty of different art forms to see and learn about, from art exhibitions and galleries to workshops and performing arts.

There is something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re new to discovering the industry or are a self-declared art-aficionado.

Our ultimate guide to art in Belfast covers great places to visit in every corner of the capital, for both artists and art-lovers alike.

Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton

Arcade Studios is a newly established studio group made up of nine young multidisciplinary artists based in Belfast city centre. Open from 6-9 pm, the studios offer a vast amount of gallery space for exhibitions and events that are open to the general public. For more information go to arcadestudio.tv

1. Arcade Studios - 35 Donegall Street

Arcade Studios is a newly established studio group made up of nine young multidisciplinary artists based in Belfast city centre. Open from 6-9 pm, the studios offer a vast amount of gallery space for exhibitions and events that are open to the general public. For more information go to arcadestudio.tv Photo: Andrew James Worling

Winner of the Turner Prize in 2021, Array Studios was established in 1994 by a group of upcoming artists who wanted to make a difference to the world of visual art in Belfast. A wide range of art styles are displayed here, from painting and print to video, audio performance and more. For more information go to arraystudiosbelfast.com

2. Array Studios - 48 King Street

Winner of the Turner Prize in 2021, Array Studios was established in 1994 by a group of upcoming artists who wanted to make a difference to the world of visual art in Belfast. A wide range of art styles are displayed here, from painting and print to video, audio performance and more. For more information go to arraystudiosbelfast.com Photo: Array Studios via Facebook

Previously known as the Red Barn Gallery, Artcetera Studio opened in 2016 as a non-profit and independent exhibition and events space, opening Monday to Friday with free admission for all. For anyone wanting to create an exhibit, they have spaces available for hire and are known to display different art styles such as photographic exhibitions, arts and crafts and more. For more information go to artceterastudio.com

3. ArtCetera Studio - 43B Rosemary Street

Previously known as the Red Barn Gallery, Artcetera Studio opened in 2016 as a non-profit and independent exhibition and events space, opening Monday to Friday with free admission for all. For anyone wanting to create an exhibit, they have spaces available for hire and are known to display different art styles such as photographic exhibitions, arts and crafts and more. For more information go to artceterastudio.com Photo: Artcetera Studio via Facebook

Arts Resource Centre is situated in Cathedral Quarter and has been operating since 2003, bringing a dedicated, multi-purpose community space to the capital. The ARC provides facilities for small and large events in a disability accessible building, open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm. For more information go to ArtsResourceCentre(ARC).com

4. Arts Resource Centre (ARC) - 7 Donegall Street Place, Donegal Street

Arts Resource Centre is situated in Cathedral Quarter and has been operating since 2003, bringing a dedicated, multi-purpose community space to the capital. The ARC provides facilities for small and large events in a disability accessible building, open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm. For more information go to ArtsResourceCentre(ARC).com Photo: Arts Resource Centre via Facebook

