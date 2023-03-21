3 . ArtCetera Studio - 43B Rosemary Street

Previously known as the Red Barn Gallery, Artcetera Studio opened in 2016 as a non-profit and independent exhibition and events space, opening Monday to Friday with free admission for all. For anyone wanting to create an exhibit, they have spaces available for hire and are known to display different art styles such as photographic exhibitions, arts and crafts and more. For more information go to artceterastudio.com Photo: Artcetera Studio via Facebook