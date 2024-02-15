The ultimate guide to Northern Ireland radio stars for you to tune in to

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a wealth of channels to choose from, there are an overwhelming number of presenters to pick from, including a variety of different genres, shows and events on air.

There are plenty of big-name presenters that you’ll recognise, but you may even stumble across some newfound favourites too.

Here is your ultimate guide to every radio star coming through your sound waves in Northern Ireland.

Relax and enjoy the offerings of Northern Ireland's many talented radio presenters. Picture: unsplash

U105

1. Frank Mitchell

U105’s Frank Mitchell presents the Phone-In show where he speaks to all the lovely listeners and helps answer their topical questions.

As well as his voice being recognisable, Frank’s face might be one you remember too, having previously presented the weather on UTV before retiring in 2021.

Northern Ireland has a wealth of talented radio presenters. Picture: unsplash

2. Johnny Hero

John Cullen, known professionally as Johnny Hero, loves performing music just as much as he does presenting it on the radio.

Having been a drummer and vocalist since 1979, his musical talents don’t stop at simply DJing the best tunes.

3. Maurice Jay

Whatever your tastes, Northern Ireland's rich radio offering will have something to suit. Picture: unsplash

Programme Controller for Belfast-based U105, Maurice Jay, also known as MJ, kickstarts everyone’s day alongside Denise Watson from 6am.

The duo cover all the latest news as well as playing stellar songs to get you up and out of bed.

4. Denise Watson

MJ’s right-hand woman Denise Watson is a lively breakfast DJ who promises to have you laughing from the second you wake up.

Every morning from 6.30 you can expect a quirky quiz that involves matching the songs to the news story, marking a great way to get your brain in action.

5. Carolyn Stewart

Carolyn Stewart presents the lighthearted lunchtime show weekdays from 12pm to 3pm, perfect for anyone wanting to relax on their break.

From food to fashion, there’s a mixture of everything on her show, so have a listen and see what piques your interest.

6. Jerry Lang

Supposedly the owner of the largest jukebox collection on the planet, Jerry Lang host’s U105’s classic tunes every week.

From chart-topping noughties hits to reminiscent 70s tunes, there are bops from every era to be found on his show.

7. Linda Cullen

Taking over from Jerry on the weekends, Linda Cullen presents U105’s Weekend Jukebox shows every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7pm.

Covering everything from the last four decades, you’re sure to find new and old favourites within Linda’s famous favourites.

8. Stephen Woods

Tune into U105 every Saturday and Sunday morning from 10am for Stephen Woods’ eclectic array of music.

Northern Ireland’s Best Mix promises to boost your weekend from the get-go, so listen in and turn it up.

9. David Johnson

Straight after Stephen’s set, you can find David Johnson talking about the latest news, sports, topical debates and, of course, cracking music.

Hosting every Saturday and Sunday from 2pm, there’s no better way to chill out than relaxing with U105 in the background.

CoolFM

10. Pete Snodden

Pete Snodden’s first encounter with CoolFM started back in 1999, but he’s since become a household name after he joined forces with Paulo and Rebecca for their show in 2014.

Going strong for almost ten years, the morning instalment is Northern Ireland’s biggest commercial breakfast radio show, making him one of the best known voices in the country.

11. Paulo Ross

Joining Pete and Rebecca on CoolFM’s breakfast show is Paulo Ross, the brainbox behind The Coast to Coast Challenge for Cash for Kids NI that saw the station raise over £20,000 for a local charity.

When he’s not bringing all the morning laughs, he can also be found hosting the morning sports news, and maybe even planning the next team excursion.

12. Rebecca McKinney

Completing the trio, Rebecca McKinney brings girl power to the radio room for Cool Breakfast.

The presenter also launched her own solo show last year with her Saturday afternoon slot, so if you can’t get enough of her in the morning, her summer show might make a return this year.

13. Curtis McCosh

Curtis McCosh has a decade of radio experience, making his weekday afternoon show from 1pm-4pm extra polished.

His show features fantastic music, up-to-date news and even exclusive interviews with big-name stars, including Derry’s very own Eurovision entry Brooke Scullion.

14. John Kearns

Providing the relaxing voice behind Cool Drive, John Kearns ensures every listener has the best unwind on their way home from work between 4-7pm.

Boasting a variety of impressive talents, John can speak Spanish, Italian and French, as well as producing his very own songs.

15. Hix

Hix is CoolFM’s Hits NI host, presenting the show every weekday from 7pm-10pm as well as on Sunday’s from 4pm onwards.

You can expect to catch the hottest daily tunes being played through your speaker, including local charts.

16. Melissa Riddell

Melissa Ridell presents what she calls the ‘world-famous Cool goes Quiet’ Monday to Thursday from 10pm onwards.

She can also be found co-hosting the ‘What’s Happenin’ podcast, discussing everything going on in their lives and the rest of the world.

17. Connor Coates

Melissa’s podcast co-host, Connor Coates presents Club Hits NI on CoolFM every Saturday from 6pm.

The DJ and record label owner is known for being a real party animal and can be found dancing the night away when he’s not talking about music.

18. Owen Beers

Owen Beers present’s CoolFM’s Cool Years show every Sunday morning from 10 where he can be found delving deep into music history.

He’s also a big player behind the scenes, often supporting teams when it comes to special outdoor broadcasts thanks to his expertise in the field.

19. Paul Kennedy

Known for being the voice of CoolFM’s mid-morning show, Paul Kennedy is also a fellow production expert and even remixes his own music.

Born and bred in Drogheda, he’s made a name for himself in his hometown just as his ‘top ten at ten’ feature has solidified him as a radio station icon.

20. Stuart Robinson

Stuart Robinson has been working his way through the industry since he first started as a teenager working in community radio.

He can now be heard bantering alongside co-star Deputy Dave on their Saturday morning show as well as Katharine Walker.

21. David McCammond

If sarcasm is your elite form of humour, you’ll love David McCammond, or, as he’s better known, Deputy Dave.

Aside from appearing on CoolFM, Downtown Radio and Downtown Country, you might recognise Dave’s voice as the SSE Arena’s on Belfast Giants game nights.

22. Evanna Maxted

Evanna Maxted hosts two shows on the weekend, working live on air from 10pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

After joining back in 2021, she’s brought lots of feminine fire to the station, even presenting the breakfast show with Rebecca McKinney on International Women’s Day.

23. Victoria Quinn

Famed for her successful TikTok account showcasing her life at CoolFM, Victoria Quinn can be found on the weekend line up when she’s not on Downtown Country.

After graduating with a first class honours degree in Journalism, it’s safe to say she has a real passion for radio.

Downtown Radio

24. Gary Myles

Beginning his career with Downtown Radio back in 2000, Gary is now an early-morning staple in many households.

Presenting the morning show with friend Glen Pavis, you can expect banter, craic and great music from the duo’s time on air each day.

25. Glen Pavis

Joining Gary on Downtown Breakfast is Glen Pavis, who first began in the industry when he started working at the Ulster Hospital radio before he’d even turned 18.

If you’re someone who loves every genre of music, Glen’s show is the one for you as long as Gary doesn’t have an overriding say.

26. Neal McClelland

Host of Downtown Drive, Neal McClelland not only presents his ever-popular radio show, but is also a talented DJ and producer.

When he’s not playing a DJ residency, you can catch Neal on the station from 4pm-7pm for the latest news, travel and tunes.

27. Caroline Fleck

Caroline Fleck is deeply rooted in the industry, working as both an on-air radio presenter and tech genius helping artists from across the world with technological enhancements.

She’s a big fan of music heavyweights such as Elivs, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, so you can expect a variety of classics when she’s picking the songs.

28. David Coleman

Dubbed as Robbie Williams’ ultimate fan, David Coleman is another presenter who first started on hospital radio.

Since he first spoke over the Belfast City Hospital tannoy aged 16 in 1986, he’s had a lot of love for playing great tunes and connecting with his audiences.

29. David Gordon

David Gordon is a media man through and through, having been a journalist, newsreader, editor and more before he became a radio presenter.

Having first visited the Downtown studios when he was only 10, it’s fair to say that his role as a host was always his destiny.

30. Paul Orr

Paul Orr has fifteen years of experience in the industry, with the last three being spent serenading Downtown Radio listeners with 90s classics.

His Downtown afternoon show runs from 1pm-4pm and will have you laughing and singing along for the whole three hours.

31. Kirstie McMurray

Kirstie McMurray has worked with Downtown Radio and CoolFM since 2005, presenting a plethora of shows alongside big-name stars such as Pete Snodden.

She can currently be heard serving fantastic fun every evening from 7pm and morning from 10am on Downtown Radio and Downtown Country respectively.

Downtown Country

32. Adrian Dempsey

Part of the Downtown team since 2004, Adrian Dempsey has gone from being a programme assistant to presenting the Sunday Evening Reflections show.

Since his days as a child with a microphone to living his dream as a radio host, it was written in the stars that his career in the industry would prosper.

33. Big T

Big T, also known as Trevor, is one of the original radio presenters, having begun his career at Downtown back in 1975.

Now known for hosting Downtown Country’s evening show from 7pm-10pm every Sunday to Thursday, he has previously headlined various mainline shows and will be well-known amongst loyal listeners.

34. Jason Hughes

Host of Downtown Country’s morning show, Jason Hughes can be heard every weekend from 7am-10am.

Not only is he great craic on the mike, he is also an award winning tribute act, providing Ireland’s answer to country legend Garth Brooks.

35. Ken Bruce

Not to be confused with the Scottish radio presenter of the same name, Northern Ireland’s Ken Bruce has worked with Downtown Country since it first launched two years ago.

You can expect a plethora of country tunes, including ones hailing from the island of Ireland on his Friday and Saturday night shows.

36. Paul McBride

Paul McBride started in the industry in 1995 as a mobile DJ, bringing tunes to anyone who would listen before joining the Downtown team in 2016.

He previously worked as a volunteer at Ulster Hospital Radio before progressing to Radio Top Shop, Fever 40, Belfast 89 and ultimately finding his forever home at Downtown Country.

Belfast 24/7

37. Davy Cunningham

Known for voicing Belfast 24/7’s Drive Time Show every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm-7pm, Davy Cunningham is a keen music fan who has been involved in the business since he was only 16.

Promising to keep you laughing, singing and dancing on your way home, Davy is also a passionate club DJ, so keep your eyes peeled for his next gig.

38. Robin Eliott

Robin Elliott is a man with many talents tied to the belt of his ever-stylish trousers, including being a radio host.

From starring on the Belfast soundwaves to being the voice of Tenerife’s Oasis FM, the media personality is constantly on the go and his next move is always a surprise.

39. Tina Calder

Founder of Belfast-based digital transformation agency Excalibur Press and Northern Irish news source BAM Magazine, high-powered business woman Tina Calder is an unstoppable force in the media world.

Presenting Belfast 24/7’s Interesting People show from 10am-12pm every Friday, the entertainment expert never shies away from a new challenge and is regularly contributing to the likes of BBC Radio Ulster and U105.

40. Paddy Boyd

Co-host of Drive Time every weeknight from 4pm-7pm alongside Davy Cunningham, Paddy Boyd isn’t a stranger to radio, having featured on Belfast’s Feile FM regularly.

Also a talented DJ, he began his music career back in 1987 and has stayed a firm fixture in the world ever since.

41. Pauline Carville

If you’re after an alternative to pop music every Sunday, Pauline Carville hosts Belfast 24/7’s Sound of Musicals from 12pm-2pm.

Trained in both singing and singing teaching, her love of musical theatre effortlessly translates into her radio show, with her passion being apparent through the love for each track she plays.

Belfast 89FM

42. George Lavery

50 years in broadcasting, George has worked on radio stations around the world including in the Maldives, Gibraltar, Wolverhampton and at home in Northern Ireland.

He is a retired firefighter (with most of his service in Belfast) and loves interacting with "his 89ers" on his breakfast show on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday every week.

43. Shona Wilson

Shona brings you two hours of all the best Disco and Party tunes from years gone by. Disco Daze every Saturday

44. Justin Macartney

Catch Justin mostly on Monday afternoons from 2 until 4pm.

45. Paul Dean

You can already hear Paul Dean every Friday morning on ‘Belfast 89FM‘ (10am -Midday) co-host a fabulous show with Andrew McBride, here he is flying solo – great craic and banter, great music and a competition or two to get the grey cells buzzing.

46. Alan Sheeran

Alan Sheeran loves his music, be it rock and roll, funk or punk. Alan started off writing songs and taking to the stage at festivals across Northern Ireland. Then he discovered Belfast 89 and the joy of spinning classic tracks and delving into the stories behind the songs.

Way back, Alan also worked setting up community organisations, Integrated schools and in Disability Rights. After playing guitar for 50 years, Alan has taken up Clawhammer Banjo.

47. Susan Gillen

Former newspaper reporter and lifelong music-lover who’s now finding her radio voice presenting the Late Show on Tuesday nights.

Spends her days rambling in nature, wild-swimming and belly-dancing, plus listening to all of the music. Big pash for Bowie, Elvis and The Doors.

Enjoys the bant interacting with listeners, and playing requests in a feel-good space where the appreciation of great grooves is common ground.

Always leaves the Belfast 89 studio feeling better than when she arrived – true testament to the power of top tunes and cool company!

48. David Sloan

David Sloan and Andrew McBride with two hours of who knows what but will (hopefully) include The Quiz and The Connection Conundrum.

49. Andrew McBride

David Sloan and Andrew McBride provide two hours of fun and maybe a kazoo tune or two.

50. Robin Scott

Includes the Mystery Voice, Silly Song and a look at something unusual being celebrated on this day. Across each month you will find tekky talk, travel advice and interviews covering many subjects.

51. Sam McFerran

Sam brings you the very best tracks from the sixties and seventies, and will throw in a few great tunes from the eighties and fifties as well! A bit of craic and everything you need to know about traffic, travel and weather about Belfast. A lifelong radio enthusiast with over 40 years broadcasting experience.

52. Ken McCaw

Join Ken for brief glances into history, fun quizzes, lots of interaction and, of course, all the best music on a Thursday afternoon for Thursday Tunes & Chat.

53. Dessie Flood

Dessie’s show is always packed full of great hits from the 60s, 70 & 80s. “Crooners Corner” is a regular popular part of the show, which also dips into the 50s. So, along with teasers and quizzes and craic, Dessie‘s show is hard to whack! Dessie is a lifelong fan of music and radio, especially, musically, the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Early years influences were through listening to music at home, which his daddy always had on at the family home…especially the crooners. Dessie enjoys all types of music and has been influenced by the showbands, rock n roll, glam rock, Northern soul, reggae, pop, ska, and of course those crooners. Dessie started off as DJ at local youth clubs in Belfast as well at parties and special events. He also cut his teeth on local radio, through community radio at the Mater Hospital in north Belfast. Other radio experience was gained in Donegal as well as in the west Midlands.

54. Norman Coleman

Norman looks at what's-on out and about in shows, festivals, communities and the latest movies - plus all the sport headlines and all the relevant sports taking place both live and on TV. He is originally from Co Fermanagh (an area he frequently returns to) but has mainly resided in the Belfast / Newtownabbey area over the years. He is very interested in the local entertainment scene and still has a real interest in what is happening around him each week. Norman has a great interest in the showband scene, an area which produced some fabulous bands and musicians. Great love and admiration for artists such as Joe Dolan and the Drifters, Dickie Rock and the Miami, The Freshmen and of course, Clubsound.

His massive passion and involvement over the years has been in the sporting industry (over 30 years) and he has been very fortunate to have visited many countries with sport, which has led to a love of travel and exploration of ‘places new’. Norman says that Belfast 89fm has given him an opportunity to share his passions and to do something he has always wanted to do!

55. Ryan McCabe

Every week Ryan unleashes the best classic tracks, alongside listeners' favourites, requests and dedications, all with an added sprinkle of trivia and craic.

BBC Radio Ulster

56. Sarah Brett

The day's news agenda is set with Sarah Brett and Chris Buckler, including regular news, travel and sport updates and analysis of finance and business news plus more.

57. Chris Buckler

Chris Buckler is a BBC Ireland correspondent and presenter of Good Morning Ulster.

58. Stephen Nolan

Breaking news and hard-hitting talk - Stephen Nolan gets you talking about the big stories of the day, whether on BBC Northern Ireland radio and television or BBC Radio 5 Live.

59. Conor Philips

Conor with a mid-morning mix of music, great guests and mischief is an award winning TV / radio presenter and live event host.

60. William Crawley

William Crawley is a Belfast-born BBC journalist and broadcaster. He is the presenter of Talkback, a daily radio programme on BBC Radio Ulster, and he is a presenter of Sunday on BBC Radio 4. He has also made several television series for BBC Northern Ireland.

61. Hugo Duncan

The wee man from Strabane presents the best of his popular country music collection and is happy to play your requests. Hugo is a singer and BBC broadcaster born in Strabane, County Tyrone and bears the nicknames ‘The wee man from Strabane’ or ‘Uncle Hugo’.

62. Lynette Fay

It’s all about real life, good music and everything in between – every day is different, with Lynette, an award-winning presenter and producer , working in television and radio. Hailing from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, she attended St Patrick’s Girls’ Academy and at third level, and graduated with a BA International in Irish and History and HDip in Communications in NUIG.

Broadcasting in Irish and English on BBC Radio Ulster since 2001, Lynette is now well known on the local airwaves. She has presented every type of programme from current affairs, to arts to sport. Currently, she presents and produces three weekly music based programmes, - Blas Ceoil, The Lynette Fay Show and Folk Club, and specialises in the promotion of folk and traditional music.

63. Richard Morgan

As business reporter and presenter at the BBC, Richard explores the challenges and opportunities companies and consumers face on a daily basis.

64. Tara Mills

Having studied politics at the University of Ulster while doing freelance work for Belfast Community Radio and The Irish News, Tara is a senior broadcast journalist at BBC

65. Declan Harvey

Declan Harvey is a journalist and presenter with BBC News. He anchors the BBC's flagship nightly television news programme in Northern Ireland, BBC Newsline, and the daily radio drive time news programme, Evening Extra, on BBC Radio Ulster.

66. Ralph McClean

Ralph McLean is a Northern Irish TV presenter, radio DJ, arts commentator, radio producer and newspaper columnist.

67. Eve Blair

The Late Show presented by Eve Blair brings you great music for the wind-down of your day. Eve Blair from Artigarvan in Co Tyrone, presents The Late Show on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle, from Monday to Friday.

68. Gemma Bradley

Gemma Bradley serves up the freshest new Irish musical talent from indie-rock to hip-hop with live music and interviews.

69. Stephen Macauley

Stephen McCauley brings you three hours of the best alternative music as a voice of local radio, and as a respected music aficionado.

70. Mickey Bradley

There are loads of great records out there. Mickey Bradley has bought, borrowed and blagged lots of them since his teenage years and he'll play as many as he can in two hours. Tune in for vintage rock, pop, and new releases on The Mickey Bradley Record Show

71. Elaine Mitchell

Elaine Mitchell takes a weekly look at farming, food and countryside issues, including business news and the latest on new technology.

72. Kerry McLean

Join Kerry for a special mix of great music, chat and requests to start your Saturday. Whether you're up with the lark, off to work. or snuggled down under the duvet, Kerry has the music to make your morning a great one. Kerry McLean, born in Ballymoney, is a broadcaster with BBC Radio Ulster. She was educated at Dalriada School, Ballymoney; La Sainte Union, Southampton; University College, London, where she studied French, Education and English Literature, and Psychology at Ulster University.

73. David Maxwell

David Maxwell is an experienced presenter and reporter with the BBC working as a news journalist for over a decade and also presenting factual programmes in areas of special interest. He presents Gardener’s Corner, the weekly gardening programme for keen gardeners with the latest advice, news and visits to gardens.

74. Linda McAuley

Linda McAuley champions the cause of consumers in Northern Ireland, helping them to solve their problems, make the right choices and avoid the pitfalls.

75. John Toal

John Toal is a BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 3 presenter. A native of Newry he has been a radio presenter since 1989, shortly after he left Queen's University, Belfast where he read for a degree in music. He delivers tales of family and community life, plus great recipes, craic and music.

76. Phil Taggart

The House Party with PT kicks off the weekend in style, with dance music from soul to house, funk to techno.

77. John Bennett

John Bennett’s music club offers classic tracks from the 60s, 70s and 80s. John is a very popular Radio Ulster presenter, with his late night Saturday Club and Sunday Club shows.

78. Audrey Carville

Irish journalist Audrey Carville and her guests debate the week's religious and ethical news and explore the world of culture and ideas on Sunday Sequence and Thought For The Day.

79. Steven Rainey

Steven Rainey brings the best of in-depth current affairs, interviews, discussion and analysis - including an essential guide to the Sunday newspapers.

80. Brian D’Arcy

Brian D'Arcy delves into his wide experience of all sorts of music to bring you some tracks just right for a Sunday afternoon along with some reflections which will make you think, or laugh or cry.

81. Nicola Weir

Voices, views, stories, news and chat from Northern Ireland’s rural community, hosted by Nicola Weir. Including essential livestock and weather reports.

82. Marie-Louise Muir

From the page to the stage, Marie-Louise Muir hosts the essential cultural conversation in The Culture Cafe

83. Richard Yarr

Richard Yarr introduces popular, sacred music performed by local and internationally acclaimed performers in Sounds Sacred. He plays listeners' requests and provides news of music events across Northern Ireland.

84. Helen Mark