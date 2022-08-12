The ultimate guide to places you can take your dog in Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why more and more people across Northern Ireland are looking to bring their four legged friends with them when relaxing or socialising.

According to some research 83% of owners say they feel guilty leaving their dog behind and 67% even plan their holidays around their dog.

If you’re one of those people check out our ultimate guide to 163 places you can take your dog in Northern Ireland:

No need to leave your pup at home when Northern Ireland has so many dog-friendly options on offer. Picture: Caity from Pixabay

COUNTY ANTRIM

Shops

1. Raceview Mill, Ballymena

The Raceview Mill has been dog friendly for over seven years and is the perfect day trip for your four-legged friend.

Many cafes in Northern Ireland now are dog-friendly.

facebook.com/raceviewmill

2. Go Outdoors, Newtownabbey

Go Outdoors provides everything you need for any outdoor adventure, their blog features lots of articles on dog-friendly venues, routes and campsites, so fittingly, they allow dogs in stores.

gooutdoors.co.uk

Dogs are welcome at a number of bars and restaurants across Northern Ireland. Picture: Dog Furiendly from Pixabay.

3. White Stuff, Belfast

One of Belfast’s most unique clothing stores, White Stuff lets you bring your dog along as you browse their rails.

whitestuff.com

4. Andrew Watson Menswear, Belfast

Andrew Watson Menswear welcomes well behaved dogs ‘especially Golden Retrievers’ and their humans.

andrewwatsonfashion.com

5. Murphy and Bailey Belmont Rd, Belfast

‘Born out of a love and dogs and friendships,’ Murphy and Bailey’s offers a curated selection of the best treats and accessories for dogs, cats and the people that love them. Being so passionate about companionship of a pet means they are more than happy to host your furry friend in store.

murphyandbailey.co.uk

6. Sofology Boucher Rd, Belfast

While you’re browsing for your perfect sofa at any Sofology store, dogs are welcome, so don’t hesitate to bring them along. After all, they’re the ones who’ll be napping on the sofa.

sofology.co.uk

7. Oliver Bonas, Belfast

Not only do Oliver bonas have a gorgeous range of all sorts of dog accessories, but they also are dog friendly across all stores. Why not take your pup and let them choose?

oliverbonas.com

8. Anthropologie, Belfast

With a wide range of doggy scarves and mosaic dog bowls, being able to take your dog into Anthropologie stores nationwide means that they can choose their favourites.

anthropologie.com

9. LUSH, Belfast

Full to the brim with fabulous scented goodies, a trip to LUSH is always a treat. Known for being cruelty free and promoting the fight against animal testing, it comes as no surpirse that LUSH stores are pooch friendly.

lush.com

10. Waterstones, Belfast/Lisburn/Ballymena/Coleraine

While browsing for your next read, feel free to bring along your four-legged friends as Waterstones are dog-friendly nationwide. Check out your local branch.

waterstones.com

11. Fatface, Belfast

A pup friendly company, Fatface welcomes all dogs in with open arms. It even stocks dog beds so why not pick up a treat for your dog while you’re there.

fatface.com

12. Creative Gardens, Bushmills/Ballymena

Browse a range of garden furniture, barbecues, gardening supplies and while you are there, enjoy lunch or a coffee at their in house cafe and bring your dog along as long as it’s on a lead. Check out your nearest store.

creativegardens.com

13. Hobbycraft, Belfast

Dogs are more than welcome in all Hobbycraft stores, although owners are asked to keep them on a lead and supervise them at all times. So next time you have to pick up some crafting supplies don’t leave your pooch at home.

hobbycraft.co.uk

14. Dobbies, Lisburn

Pick up some garden essentials with your dog in tow. Dobbies even has a fantastic range of pet food, toys and accessories to keep your furry friend content. Dog friendly outdooring seating at the cafe is the perfect way to round up your trip.

dobbies.com

Tourism and experiences

15. Curry’s Funpark, Portrush

Formerly known as Barry’s, Curry’s FunPark lets you bring along your furry friends while you enjoy the bumper cars, The Ghost Train, The Big Dipper, The Waltzer and have an ice-cream.

currysfunpark.com

16. Citysightseeing Tours, Belfast

The Belfast citysightseeing Hop-on/ Hop-off bus tour stops at iconic locations such as Titanic Quarter, St George’s Market, Queen’s University and the Belfast Peace Wall. All tours are dog-friendly.

belfastcitysightseeing.com

17. Translink NI

Take your dog on a trip to various places around Northern Ireland using Translink rail services. All pets are permitted free of charge from 0930, Monday to Sunday. Dogs should be kept on a leash and must travel on the floor throughout the journey to avoid a penalty charge.

translink.co.uk

18. The Barge, Belfast

The Barge on the River Lagan is a versatile arts centre and registered dog-friendly venue that can be used for live events, screenings and weddings. Treat yourself and your dog in the dog friendly coffee shop while you visit.

belfastbarge.org

19. St George’s Market, Belfast

As of last year, St George’s Market has been a dog-friendly market providing dog water bowls with the conditions that dogs are never left unattended, kept on the lead at all times and that accidents are cleaned up immediately and informed to a member of staff.

facebook.com/StGeorgesMarketBelfast

20. East Side Visitor Centre, Belfast

The East Side Visitor Centre and in-house JACK coffee bar are dog friendly and offer a great place to rest your paws in East Belfast.

visiteastside.com

Self Catered Accomodation

21. Rathlin Glamping Pods

Situated six miles off the North Coast, Rathlin Island is a must-see when visiting Ireland. Rathlin Glamping Pods gives you unbeatable sea views and a dog friendly cabin to stay in at no extra cost as long as prior arrangement and consent is sought by phone or email.

rathlinglamping.co.uk

22. Ballyness Caravan Park, Bushmills

Ballyness Caravan Park which overlooks the countryside of Bushmills welcomes well-behaved dogs. There are woodland areas and three wildlife ponds to explore together.

ballynesscaravanpark.com

Hotels/B&BS

23. Dunseverick Ramblers Rest, Bushmills

Dunseverick Ramblers Rest is the perfect Staycation venue if you’re looking for somewhere you can bring your dog. They also have walking trail suggestions for you and your furry friends as well as a gallery of photos of previous doggy guests.

dunseverickramblersrest.co.uk

24. AC Hotel by Marriott, Belfast

If you and your dog are in need of somewhere to stay near Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, the AC Hotel by Marriott has a very reasonable Pet Policy of a £10 charge per pet per night and £100 per night pre-authorisation required.

marriott.com

25. Marine hotel, Ballycastle

The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle was among one of the first hotels in Northern Ireland to become Dog Friendly. For the small fee of £15 your pup will receive treats, fresh water and a doggy blanket- there is also a birthday package available for those looking to treat their pup. The services offered at the Marine have gained them a Gold Star rating from Dog Friendly NI.

marinehotelballycastle.com

26. The Fullerton Arms, Ballycastle

The Fullerton Arms offers both ‘Human Only’ and ‘Dog Friendly’ rooms as they believe that dogs are a part of the family too and shouldn’t be left at home. The dog friendly rooms are recently refurbished meaning you and your furry friend are getting the best of the best.

fullerton-arms.com

27. Malmaison Hotel, Belfast

Malmaison prioritises the health and wellbeing of both animal guests and human guests in the hotel, therefore pets are welcome in designated guest rooms with their owners but not in food service areas, lounges and bistros. All rooms at Malmaison Hotel are dog friendly charging £20 per night for dogs with a bed and bowl provided.

malmaison.com

Bars

28. Dirty Onion, Belfast

The Dirty Onion is one of Belfast’s oldest buildings, an authentic Irish pub with a modern twist. The cosy beer garden makes it an ideal place for you and your dog to go for a meal and catch up with friends, there are dog bowls, a dog menu with a variety of mains, dessert and chicken-flavoured dog beer provided, as well as occasional dog events.

thedirtyonion.com

29. Sunflower, Belfast

Sunflower Public House in Cathedral Quarter welcomes four legged friends with water, bowls and treats available. Make sure to take photos of your dog whilst you’re there and they will feature your dog on the website.

sunflowerbelfast.com

30. Pug Ugly’s, Belfast

Living up to their name, Pug Ugly’s are a Dog Friendly Bar and some of the venues have designated dog friendly areas. Pug Ugly’s provide bowls outside and pups are allowed to sit on your lap.

puguglys.com

31.The Boneyard, Belfast

Part of Pug Ugly’s, The Boneyard is Belfast City Centre’s biggest outdoor bar. The Boneyard has picnic tables, entertainment, a food truck and is a top-spot to bring your four legged friend.

theboneyardbelfast.com

32. Lavery’s, Belfast

Belfast’s oldest family-owned bar is the perfect place for dogs and their owners to relax with four beer gardens to choose between.

laverysbelfast.com

33. The Spanird, Belfast

Dog-friendly, in the heart of Cathedral Quarter and serving cocktails

instagram.com/spaniardbelfast

34. Harbour Bar, Portrush

Established in 1872, The Harbour Bar heated beer garden is the perfect place to spend time with your four-legged best friend supplying a water bowl, toasties, fish and the finest spirits Ireland has to offer.

ramorerestaurant.com

35. The Lark, Lisburn

The Lark is Lisburn’s newest dog-friendly hospitality venue. The lark provides live music, an extensive food and drinks menu and there is the option to sit in the outdoor seating area or in the downstairs bar area.

thelarklisburn.com

36. The Jeggy Nettle, Belfast

The Jeggy Nettle proudly state that they are a pub for local people, city types, students, beer drinkers, whiskey lovers, sport watchers, friends, lovers and dogs.

thejeggynettle.com

37. The American Bar, Sailortown

The American Bar dates back to the 1860s and is home of legendary Belfast boxer Rinty Monaghan. The bar often has music nights, sports, poetry nights and theatre for you and your pup to enjoy.

americanbarbelfast.com

38. Jailhouse, Belfast

The Jailhouse is a dog friendly bar restored as part of the Joys Entry Project, the Jailhouse provides dog water bowls outside for your dog to enjoy and asks that you keep the dog on the leash at all times although if you have a pup they can sit on your knee.

thejailhousebelfast.com

39. Henry’s, Belfast

Take your dog for a night out in Henry’s, a licensed premises for over 100 years named after Henry Joy McCracken.

henrysbelfast.com

40. Bertha’s Bar, Castlerock

Bertha’s Bar is the oldest pub in the seaside village of Castlerock. The bar is dog friendly and includes a beer garden, live music and a variety of food and drinks to choose from.

facebook.com/berthasbarcastlerock

41. The Marcus Ward, Belfast

Just off the Dublin Road, The Marcus Ward is a trendy, dog-friendly cocktail bar that serves pizza, burgers and a selection of nibbles.

marcus-ward.com

42. The Last Drop, Belfast

The Last Drop is a beer & wine lounge bar open to dogs and their owners. Dog bowls are available for visitors to use and The Last Drop will often hold dog competitions where you can win prizes for best groomed, best trick, cutest and silliest dog as well as listen to music or watch the football game.

thelastdropbelfast.com

43. The Deer’s Head, Belfast

Opened since 1885, The Deer’s Head is a traditional saloon bar in Belfast’s city centre with an outdoor seating area where your dog is welcome to join you.

thedeersheadbelfast.com

44. Bureau Bar, Newtownabbey

The Bureau bar has views of Belfast lough and a large dog-friendly beer garden with water bowls and poop bags provided, they will also take a photo of your four legged best friend for social media if you want.

bureaubythelough.com

Restaurants

45. 55 Degrees North, Portrush

The famous North Coast Bistro and Restaurant just love visits from furry friends, so don’t hesitate to bring your dog while you grab a bite- they’ll probably be asked to pose for a photo.

55-north.com

46. Hickson’s Point: Titanic, Belfast

The historic Hickson’s Point, named after one of the first ship builders in the city, is a hub for traditional music and local food. It is open seasonally and is dog friendly, so your pup can enjoy the spirit of the shipyard too.

titanicbelfast.com

47. Northern Lights, Belfast

The Galway Bay Brewery owned Bar based on the Ormeau Road in Belfast is the perfect relaxed atmosphere for a casual evening, and they are pleased to welcome your dog too.

galwaybaybrewery.com

48. Fish City, Belfast

The Belfast-based, award-winning, sustainable seafood restaurant is also dog friendly. Enjoy the rustic, nautical themed setting with your pup by your side.

fish-city.com

49. Pablos, Belfast

The fantastic ‘fries & sides crew’ are open for burgers and booze from 12pm until 10pm every day so the perfect late night stop for a drink and a bite with your four-legged friends.

pablosbelfast.com

50. Jumon, Belfast

Priding itself on all things vegan, Jumon in Belfast also welcomes four- legged friends in their restaurant.

jumon.co.uk

51. The Crown and Shamrock, Newtownabbey

Newtownabbey’s historic Crown and Shamrock Inn is the perfect place to head for a pint with your pup. They even have a bar dog, Roxy, who may try to steal a bite of your food, so keep your wits about you. They offer water bowls and even treats for well behaved dogs.

crownandshamrock.co.uk

Cafes

52. First Avenue Coffee Co, Belfast

Their dog friendly ethos is in part due to how close they are to Ormeau park which means dog owners can grab coffee and a treat before heading for their walk. Being able to have dogs in store has received a lot of positive feedback from customers.

facebook.com/FirstAvenueCoffeeCo

53. Hilden Brewery Coffee, Lisburn

Hilden Brewery is a renovated Brewery and venue in a renovated Linen Mill in Lisburn. The venue is incredibly welcoming of dogs, with their own dog, Polly, roaming around making friends with guests too.

facebook.com/hildenbrewerycoffee

54. The Barge, Belfast

Surprisingly, the only floating Arts Centre in Northern ireland is actually run by a dog. Captain Bob of the Barge recently hosted his wedding on the barge but is always keen to host new friends on his barge.

belfastbarge.org

55. The Mocha Rocka Box, Lisburn

The Mocha Rocka Box is a converted horse box turned coffee shop which offers a variety of caffeine fixes and treats for humans, and pupachinos for thirsty dogs.

facebook.com/TheMochaBox

56. Lamppost Cafe, Belfast

This stunning C. S Lewis themed cafe with vintage crockery and lots of delightful afternoon tea options also gets the stamp of approval for being dog-friendly.

thelamppostcafe.com

57. Boden Park Coffee Co, Belfast

Since January of 2020, Boden Park Coffee has been cheerfully welcoming dogs through its doors.

bodenparkcoffeeco.com

58. Gusbert’s, Belfast

Gusbert’s welcomes pets as much as their owners. The Belmont road cafe goes above and beyond to make sure pooches feel at home.

gusbertscoffeeni.co.uk

59. The Surf Shack, Castlerock

The Surf Shack is a Coffee shop and Surf school overlooking Castlerock beach. The Surf Shack has a dog-friendly outdoor seating area and even a polaroid photo board dedicated to dogs that have visited.

facebook.com

60. Molly Brown’s, Portstewart

Molly Brown’s Dog Friendly Tea Rooms located on the Promenade in Portstewart is the perfect place to call in with your pup.

facebook.com/mollybrownsdogfriendlytearoom

61. Heralds at 22, Coleraine

Heralds at 22 is the place to be for a relaxed atmosphere and a good meal to enjoy with your dog. Check out their facebook page for some pics of their regular customers.

facebook.com/people/Heralds-at-22-Coleraine

62. Kiwis Brew Bar, Portrush

Portrush’s home of live music and craft beer is yet another fabulous dog friendly venue for you and your furry friend to enjoy.

kiwisbrewbar.com

63. Indigo Cafe, Portrush

The NI pet awards finalists are always keen to welcome a dog (or two) through their doors. Pups that are regular customers get a loyalty card and can join the #IndigoDoggieClub.

facebook.com/IndigocafePortrush

64. Al Gelato, Belfast

The home of Belfast’s finest homemade gelato just love when they’re visited by a furry friend, your pup will even be treated to some wafers or cones if they’re hungry.

algelato.net

65. ​​Causeway Cafe, Belfast

Offering quality food for a quality price, the Causeway Cafe is the ideal spot for a coffee and catch up, it’s open 7:55am - 2:00pm daily and dogs are more than welcome in this hearty, homely venue.

causewaycafe.co.uk

66. Canteen, Belfast

This delicious brunch spot is a must visit spot, and as a perk, you can bring your dog.

canteenbelfast.co.uk

67. Paper cup 13 block, Belfast

Now with three locations across Belfast- Titanic Quarter, Newtownards Road and Stranmillis Road- the Paper Cup cafe is proud to be #DogFriendly as seen across their social media.

facebook.com/papercuptitanicquarter

68.JACK Coffee Bar, Belfast

A funky spot located on the Newtownards Road which caters for everyone, including dogs.

facebook.com/JackCoffeeBar

69. Barnam’s Cafe, Belfast

Located close to Drumglass park, Barnam’s World of Ice Cream has you covered for your sweet treat fix after walkies.

barnamsbelfast.weebly.com

70. The Bobbin Coffee Shop, Belfast

The social enterprise coffee shop situated in Belfast city hall truly is at the heart of Belfast. Bobbins are delighted to host dogs and humans alike.

visitbelfast.com

71.The Harlem Cafe, Belfast

We’re sure your dogs will love a trip to Harlem Belfast with water and a free pork sausage on arrival.

facebook.com/weloveharlembelfast

72. Lazy Clare’s Patisserie, Belfast

Just like the Parisian Patisserie’s that the Lazy Clare is inspired by, all dogs are more than welcome.

lazyclaire.co.uk

73. Belvedere Cafe Restaurant, Belfast

The Belvedere Cafe Restaurant is completely dog friendly so don’t forget to bring your pooch along the next time you call in for lunch.

thebelvederebelfast.com

74. The Pocket Coffee Shop, Belfast

Known for being hip and unconventional with iced coffee slushies and shower curtain decor, The Pocket is a pretty cool place for your pup.

thepocket.coffee

75. Guilt Trip, Belfast

Doggies and Donuts, what more could you want?

guilttripcoffee.com

76. Smokey Deli, Belfast

The Smokey Deli loves having furry, four-legged visitors- if they’re good they’ll maybe even get some treats.

facebook.com

77. Twilight Coffee & Bunkhouse, Carnlough

Twilight recognises that pets are like family, so dogs are welcome in the downstairs section of the coffee shop as well as the outdoor seating areas, given that they are kept on leade.

wilightantrimcoast.com

78. Seven Coffee, Andersonstown

This coffee shop located in the heart of West Belfast loves to have dogs around. They offer puppachinos and regularly host ‘dog of the week’ competitions.

seven-belfast.co.uk

79. The Lock Keeper’s Inn, Belfast

After a walk along the scenic lagan towpath, call into Lock Keeper’s for a bite. They also sell ‘Frozzie’s’ yoghurt treats for dogs.

facebook.com/TheLockKeepersInn

80. Output Expresso, Belfast

Possibly Belfast’s most instagram worthy spot, the Baristas here are always keen to have a furry visitor.

output.coffee

81. Tilly’s, Portrush

This pet friendly Portrush cafe offers a fantastic menu for an affordable price.

facebook.com/cafetillydogfriendlycafe

82. Cafe Koko, Portrush

Cafe Koko in Portrush is offering up great food, great views, and a great place to chill with your dog.

instagram.com/koko_coffee_portrush

83. Bank House Coffee, Whitehead

Just three miles from the famous Gobbin’s path, Bank House Coffee is ideal for a coffee stop and walk.

thebankhousewhitehead.co.uk

84. Caffe Nero, Belfast/Lisburn/Coleraine/Ballymena

Many Caffe Nero shops offer lots of outdoor seating where dogs are always welcome, check with your local branch about dogs indoors.

caffenero.com

85. Creative Gardens, Ballyclare

Browse a range of garden furniture, barbecues, gardening supplies and more at Creative Gardens. While you are there, enjoy lunch or a coffee at their in house cafe and bring your dog along as long as it’s on a lead. Check out your nearest store.

creativegardens.com

86. Bob Stewarts, Lisburn

Your furry friends are more than welcome at Bob Stewart’s. You can sit in both the beer garden and front bar and enjoy food and drink with your dog by your side.

bobstewarts.co.uk

87. Gowdy’s of Down Royal, Lisburn

A family friendly Country Pub. Dogs are allowed in the pub, in The Library area and outside in the beer garden. They always have treats and water on hand.

gowdysofdownroyal.com

COUNTY ARMAGH

Shops

88. Fatface, Lurgan

This bohemian brand is known for being dog friendly in stores.

fatface.com

Tourism and experiences

Self Catered Accomodation

90. Charlemont House, Moy

Situated in the historic village of Moy, Charlemont House is a Georgian house with an Irish pub and antique shop located just doors down. Charlemont House are happy to have four legged guests on request at no extra charge.

charlemonthouse.com

Cafes

91. JD Tipler, Portadown

Clean and well behaved dogs welcome on a lead on the ground floor and in the beer garden. Water bowls provided and sometimes treats. If coming with a dog please mention it when booking a table. Weekends are very busy and may not be an ideal environment for your dog. Live music on Saturday nights may be very loud.

jdtipler.com

92. Caffe Nero, Armagh

Many Caffe Nero shops offer lots of outdoor seating where dogs are always welcome, check with your local branch about dogs indoors.

caffenero.com

93. Sally McNally’s, Portadown

Sally McNally’s is a dog friendly pub & restaurant. You are welcome to drop in with your furry friends or make a booking in advance for a more private table. As long as he are kept under control and well behaved they will be welcomed in.

sallymcnallyspub.wixsite.com

COUNTY DERRY / LONDONDERRY

Shops

94. Waterstones, Derry

While browsing for your next read, feel free to bring along your four-legged friends as Waterstones are dog-friendly nationwide. Check out your local branch.

waterstones.com

Tourism and experiences

96. Dog Trails NI

Offering canicross classes and training in Northern Ireland, dog trails NI offers an opportunity to exercise alongside your dog. Canicross is the sport of cross country running with dogs, so why not try a new hobby?

https://www.instagram.com/dogtrailsni/?hl=en

Hotels/B&BS

97. Beech Hill Country House, Derry/Londonderry

Beech Hill Country House goes above and beyond with their pet policy. You can bring your four legged family member to roam around in 32 acres of woodlands and relax in one of their guest rooms for £30. Their Sixteen22 GastroPub is also pet friendly. Pets are welcomed with a Pawsecco or Doggy Beer on arrival as well as their own cosy blanket, treat & water bowl. They can even arrange dog grooming and pet walking service for an additional fee. Check out their dog menu here.

beech-hill.com

98. Da Vinci’s Hotel, Derry/Londonderry

This hotel welcomes dogs of all sizes as long as they are well behaved and cute. All dogs will get a treat bag with a toy and some disposal bags, and feeding dishes are available on request. A charge of £25 per stay is required.

davincishotel.com

99. Rambler Inn, Portstewart

Only a one minute walk from the famous Portstewart Pier, the beautiful Rambler Inn Hotel is very centrally located. Dog friendly rooms are available so make sure to note that your pooch will be joining you on your trip.

ramblerinn.co.uk

100. The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine

For just £15 per night, The Lodge Hotel offers dog friendly rooms for you and your well behaved pet. The Lodge will allow up to two small or medium sized dogs per room so you don’t have to leave anyone behind.

thelodgehotel.com

101. The Brown Trout, Coleraine

The ideal location, the Brown Trout Inn is a dog friendly hotel with a clear pet policy which means you won’t run into any unexpected charges after your stay.

browntroutinn.com

Bars

102. Sandinos Bar, Derry/Londonderry

Come for some fun, food and furry friends at Sandinos. Offering great music and entertainment nights, this bar makes sure you and your dog don’t miss out on any of the craic that Derry nightlife has to offer.

sandinoscafebar.com

Cafes

103. Brick and Feather, Derry/Londonderry

At Brick and Feather beds and water are provided for dogs in their dog friendly heated alleyway and courtyard. Their logo even features an adorable dachshund. Why not treat your pup to a puppuccino while you are there too.

facebook.com/brickandfeather42

104. The Barn Cafe at Springhill, Magherafelt

The Barn Cafe at this National Trust property is dog-friendly, so there’s no need to sit outside in the cold or rain with your four-legged family member. Visitors are asked to keep their dogs on a short lead and under control during their time at Springhill. Dog bowls are available outside the courtyard area.

nationaltrust.org.uk/springhill

105. Cafe Piazza, Limavady

Bring your puppers along to this Limavady cafe and enjoy a coffee and a bite to eat.

cafepiazza.co.uk

106. The Point, Limavady

The Point Bar and Restaurant offers local food with a stunning view. Enjoy a Pint of Guinness by their open fire or try their speciality Seafood Chowder with your doggy friend by your side.

pointbarmagilligan.co.uk

107. 9 Hostages Coffee, Derry

This speciality coffee bar welcomes dogs in. Enjoy breakfast, lunch or a coffee in the company of your four legged friends in the heart of Derry.

facebook.com/9inehostagescoffeederry

108. Caffe Nero, Derry/ Londonderry

Many Caffe Nero shops offer lots of outdoor seating where dogs are always welcome, check with your local branch about dogs indoors.

caffenero.com

COUNTY DOWN

Shops

109. Petal Power, Newtownards

Petal power is a florist and a cafe that serves delicious food and is pet friendly. They even have a resident Great Dane, so make sure to introduce your dog.

flowersbypetalpower.co.uk

110. Petals and Buds Flowers and Gifts, Donaghadee

When visiting this award winning florist there is no need to leave your dog behind. Based in the idyllic seaside town of Donaghadee, Petals and Buds provides fresh flowers, homeware and houseplants.

petalsandbudsfloralandhome.co.uk

111. Creative Gardens, Donagadee

Browse a range of garden furniture, barbecues, gardening supplies and more at Creative Gardens. While you are there, enjoy lunch or a coffee at their in house cafe and bring your dog along as long as it’s on a lead. Check out your nearest store.

creativegardens.com

112. LUSH, Newry

Full to the brim with fabulous scented goodies, a trip to LUSH is always a treat. Known for being cruelty free and promoting the fight against animal testing, it comes as no surpirse that LUSH stores are pooch friendly. Check out your local store.

lush.com

113. Waterstones Newry

While browsing for your next read, feel free to bring along your four-legged friends as Waterstones are dog-friendly nationwide. Check out your local branch

waterstones.com

Tourism and experiences

115. Strangford Ferry

The Strangford Lough Ferry links the beautiful Ards Peninsula to the scenic Lecale Peninsula and the villages of Strangford and Portaferry. With a journey time of around 10 minutes, the ferry crossing can save a 50-mile drive around the Lough and is an exciting experience for young, old and your dog.

discovernorthernireland.com

116. Castle Ward, Strangford

One of Northern Ireland’s beautiful national trust properties, Castle Ward is an 18th-Century mansion. The site is suitable for camping and has a cafe and gift shop. Dogs on leads are welcome on the estate and in the tearoom. It was also a filming location for the hit TV show Game of Thrones.

nationaltrust.org.uk

Self Catered Accomodation

117. Ballykeel Farm, Newry

All pets are welcome with a £10 cleaning fee on this working farm property in the mournes. Visit Ballykeel farm and take part in local activities such as hiking, mountaineering and mountain biking in this stunning setting.

ballykeelfarm.co.uk

Bars

118. Minerstown Tavern, Downpatrick

Take your dog out for a pint at this local pub, with a view of the beach and sea framed by the mournes. Dogs are expected to fit in without fuss and watch the racing with the regulars. All racing tips must be shared.

facebook.com/TheMinerstownTavern

119. Hugh McCann’s, Newcastle

A friendly welcome awaits for pooches and their people. After a brisk walk along the promenade, stop off at Hugh McCann’s for a bite to eat and relax with your pooch in their designated dog friendly areas.

hughmccanns.com

120. Hop House, Bangor

Dogs are always welcome at Hop House before 9pm. Offer food, water and cuddles for your pet dogs, this bar has a range of exciting events, live music and beverages on offer.

hophousebangor.com

Restaurants

121. Roma’s, Newtownards

Roma’s public bar is completely dog friendly so why not bring your bestie and chill for a while in the cosy bar?

romas.co.uk

122. The Pheasant, Annahilt

The Pheasant’s public bar is open to your friend with paws. Enjoy a pint in this cosy pub with your dog.

ploughgroup.com/pheasant

123. The Parson’s Nose, Hillsborough

An early welcomer of dogs with Peggy the resident Pug. The Parson’s Nose allows dogs inside the bar area and offers drinking bowls and treats. Dogs are also able to sit outside with you while you grab a bite to eat.

ballooinns.com/the-parsons-nose

124. Pretty Mary’s, Moira

Dogs are guaranteed a warm welcome in the front bar of this Moira restaurant. Water bowls and treats are provided for your pet while you enjoy their delicious menu.

prettymarys.co.uk

125. Esplanade, Bangor

Enjoy the location’s beautiful bespoke interior for posh pooches in their back bar. With a log burner and comfortable seating it is the ideal Local Pub. The front terrace is also open to pets with stunning views of the sea.

esplanadebangor.com

126. Harbour & Co, Donaghadee

Dogs are welcome at Harbour & Co., they have even hosted a doggy wedding in the past. With a Woof wall for photo opportunities and a doggy menu featuring kibble, sausages and frozzie this one is for your insta worthy pooches.

harbourandcompany.com

127. Lighthouse Bar and Grill, Donaghadee

This popular restaurant with a view is 100% dog friendly and welcomes all of their four-legged regulars.

lighthousebarandgrill.co.uk

128. Pier 36, Donaghadee

This bar-restaurant is situated right on the quayside of one of the most picturesque harbours on the coast. Dogs are welcome in the front bar and outside, covered area.

facebook.com/pier36donaghadee

129. The Salty Dog, Bangor

This dog friendly bar and hotel overlooks Bangor Bay. With a steady supply of doggie treats, a bowl of water and a good ear scratch available from staff. This location even has a dedicated room for dog owners.

saltydogbangor.com

130. The Hillside, Hillsborough A charming rustic pub serving traditional grub and drinks. Bring your dog along and enjoy a sit by the open fire after a stroll.

hillsidehillsborough.co.uk

131. The Wildfowler inn, Greyabbey

The Wildfowler Inn provides locally sourced food. They have a stone floor with a good area for dogs at the rear and friendly staff.

wildfowlerinn.com

Cafes

132. Fodder NI, Downpatrick

This unique Tee-Pee style cafe in the heart of Finnebrogue Woods absolutely loves dogs. They offer puppachinos and sausage treats for pooches and celebrate a new breed each week.

finnebroguewoods.com

133. Camphill Cafe, Holywood

This bakery and cafe welcomes in doggies with their owners to sample their treats.

camphillholywood.co.uk

134. Church Lane Coffee, Warrenpoint

With lots of outdoor seating available in the yard, dogs are more than welcome in this casual coffee spot.

church-lane-coffee.square.site

135. Base Coffee Company, Newcastle

The popular Base Coffee Co. in Newcastle offers puppachinos for hungry pups who are welcome in store.

facebook.com/espressoextraordinairebarista

136. Leafy Green’s & Co, Warrenpoint

This plant-based deli is all about eating good and feeling good, they love to welcome four-legged friends.

facebook.com/leafygreenswarrenpoint

137. Edge Coffee, Holywood

This fab alternative coffee and brunch spot in Holywood offers dog bowls and free puppachinos so your dog can enjoy a coffee date too.

facebook.com/edgexcoffee

138. Trait Coffee, Comber

Trait, originally in Comber and now also on the Lisburn Road, offers dog sit in

facebook.com/TRAITcoffee

139. McCooey’s Coffee Shop, Newry

McCooey’s Newry are a straight-to-the-point, don’t-beat-around-the-bush establishment, who are more than happy to host four-legged friends in their cafe.

facebook.com/McCooeysNewry

140. Eden Pottery Cafe, Newtownards

Eden Pottery hosts a very dog friendly cafe. The bottom shelves have been cleared so tails can wag without fear of a breakage. Enjoy tasty treats while surrounded by beautiful pottery.

edenpotteryshop.co.uk

141. Wild thing, Donaghadee

Wild Thing is a dog friendly, botanical store and cafe with a focus on sustainability. If you’re thinking about redesigning your green space for you and your pup to unwind in, Wild Thing can also provide a free consultation.

wildthingireland.com

142. Caproni’s, Bangor

Serving homemade dairy ice cream, milkshakes and freshly ground coffee this ice cream cafe is the perfect stop for your stroll with your dog. A stable for Bangor and a family favourite.

facebook.com/people/Caproni-Ice-Cream-Bangor

143. Carrick Coffee Cafe, Annalong

Sit outside at this cafe on a beautiful Mournes walking trail. They offer coffee, tea, freshly baked scones and traybakes along with some hot food options. The cafe is open at weekends throughout the year and most days over the summer. It is recommended you check their social media before travelling over.

facebook.com/CarrickCottageCafe

144. The Copeland Distillery, Donaghadee

A unique spot to view distilling in action while enjoying a coffee and traybake. Take your dog with you for an insight into the world of gin and rum distilling at a local spot.

copelanddistillery.com

145. Paws 4 Tea, Dundrum

The Paws 4 Tea cafe welcomes you and your canine friends in. This family run tea shop offers something a little different to the majority of eating establishments: dogs are allowed to come in and relax with their owners. The ideal place to come after a long walk, refreshments for pets and people are available.

facebook.com/Paws4tea

146. Caffe Nero, Bangor/Comber

Many Caffe Nero shops offer lots of outdoor seating where dogs are always welcome, check with your local branch about dogs indoors.

caffenero.com/uk

COUNTY FERMANAGH

Tourism and experiences

Self Catered Accomodation

148. Tully Mill Cottages, Fermanagh

All of these cottages are completely dog friendly. They offer secure pet runs/fenced areas to the back to each property.

tullymillcottages.com

149. Belle Isle Estate, Fermanagh

A stunning island location, Belle Isle offers a tranquil, safe location for families and their pups.

belle-isle.com

Hotels/B&BS

150. Lusty Beg Island resort, Enniskillen

Lusty Beg Island Resort and Spa is the perfect place to unwind with your pup. Offering a selection of self -catering lodges, chalets and bedrooms at £20 per dog for the complete stay. Dogs are welcome in the signed off areas in the Beech Room and The Terrace.

lustybegisland.com

151. Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen

Enjoy a pet friendly break at the Killyhevlin’s Self Catering Lakeside and Woodland Lodges and enjoy what Fermanagh has to offer with your furry friends.

killyhevlin.com

152. The Enniskillen Hotel, Enniskillen

This hotel welcomes dogs in for £10 for the first night per dog and £5 every night thereafter to a maximum of £25.

enniskillenhotel.com

153. Bellmore Court and Motel, Enniskillen

Your pet will have lots of space to explore at this hotel with ground floor access to pet-friendly accommodation. Pets have the use of all their public areas with the exception of our breakfast room. A Pet accommodation charge of £25 per stay applies. See their pet policy here.

motel.co.uk/stay

Bars

154. Pat’s Bar, Enniskillen

Pat’s Bar offers a comfortable and cosy place to eat and drink where your dogs are welcome to join.

patsenniskillen.com

155. The Black Cat Cove, Enniskillen

This bar welcomes in your pooches while you enjoy a drink or two.

blackcatcove.co.uk

Restaurants

156. The Mooring, Bellanaleck

Enjoy a drink or two in this dog friendly bar or have something to eat in the outdoor dining area that overlooks the lough.

moorings.restaurant

Cafes

157. Caffe Nero, Enniskillen

Many Caffe Nero shops offer lots of outdoor seating where dogs are always welcome, check with your local branch about dogs indoors.

caffenero.com

COUNTY TYRONE

Tourism and experiences

Self catered accomodation

159. Blessingbourne, Fivemiletown

Blessingbourne Estate is a five star, pet friendly self-catering accommodation in a tranquil and scenic setting, full of fun family activities and dog walking routes.

blessingbourne.com

160. Shepherds’ Retreat, Omagh

Just beside the forest and close to the Sperrin mountains, The Shepherd’s Retreat is a perfect spot for those whose dog loves a long walk. Dogs are welcome all across the premises.

discovernorthernireland.com

161. Rosehill House, Dungannon

Rosehill is a traditional licensed guesthouse in Co Tyrone which is pet friendly with a small fee of £25 per pet per day.

rosehillhouse.com

Restaurants

162. The White Pheasant, Cookstown

This small deli by day and restaurant by night welcomes dogs during quieter periods.

facebook.com/whitepheasant

Cafes

163. Caffe Nero, Strabane/Omagh

Many Caffe Nero shops offer lots of outdoor seating where dogs are always welcome, check with your local branch about dogs indoors.

caffenero.com