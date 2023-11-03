There will be plenty of festive fun on offer this year in Lisburn and Castlereagh

With Christmas fast approaching, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has launched an exciting, festive programme of family fun – even Santa has given it his important seal of approval!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is something for everyone to enjoy, with a range of free events for all ages right across the Council area.

The #LC_lovesChristmas programme starts with the big Christmas switch-on in Lisburn City Centre on Thursday November 23 at 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities across Lisburn and Castlereagh will also offer local people opportunities to meet and celebrate the season together.

Most Popular

Councillor Andrew Gowan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council with Santa at the launch of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s festive programme jam packed full of fun activities for people of all ages. Pic credit: LCCC

With a range of community light switch-on events and the return of our ever-popular Christmas Markets in Royal Hillsborough, Dundonald and Carryduff, you can wrap up warm and get outdoors.

The Castle Gardens Light Trail will start on Frida November 24, running daily from 4pm to 8pm until Friday December 22, and is free to attend. There will be live music and Christmas markets there every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, said: “I am so excited to see the range of Christmas events across Lisburn and Castlereagh this year. There are festive workshops, musical events, movies, pantomimes, light trails, competitions, superheroes, markets and so much more to help get you in the Christmas mood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are lots of opportunities to meet Santa at Castle Gardens or at local events and you can also come along to the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum and pop a letter in our Christmas post-box.

“At this time of year, it is important that we reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. In that spirit of hope, let us all think of and support those who may be facing challenges in their lives.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received for my Mayoral charity, Cancer Fund for Children. The Christmas programme will help raise more funds for families and children dealing with cancer. I am truly grateful for your support.

“The people of Lisburn and Castlereagh bring Christmas to life every year. I am looking forward to meeting lots of local people over the next few weeks as I get out and about and share in the Christmas magic.