They're under starter's orders - Carnalridge Primary School PTA is holding a Night at the Races

The PTA of Carnalridge Primary School in Portrush are holding a Night at the Races at The Quays Bar and Gastropub in the town on Friday, February 9.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
Carnalridge Primary School PTA are holding a Night at the Races in February. Credit Carnalridge PTACarnalridge Primary School PTA are holding a Night at the Races in February. Credit Carnalridge PTA
The first race will set off at 7pm sharp at the venue on Portrush’s Eglinton Street. For just £10 per horse, everyone is welcome to take part in the excitement, and all proceeds will directly benefit the Parent Teacher Association at Carnalridge Primary School.

Let's come together for an evening of fun, racing, and community support!

