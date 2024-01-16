They're under starter's orders - Carnalridge Primary School PTA is holding a Night at the Races
The PTA of Carnalridge Primary School in Portrush are holding a Night at the Races at The Quays Bar and Gastropub in the town on Friday, February 9.
The first race will set off at 7pm sharp at the venue on Portrush’s Eglinton Street. For just £10 per horse, everyone is welcome to take part in the excitement, and all proceeds will directly benefit the Parent Teacher Association at Carnalridge Primary School.
Let's come together for an evening of fun, racing, and community support!