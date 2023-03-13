4 . The Skallions w/ The Twisted Sister & Somehow Sentient - Black Box, 18-22 Hill Street

Celebrate St. Patrick's day at the Black Box with The Skallions w/ The Twisted Sister and Somehow Sentient. With a plethora of treats for the festivities, they are hosting two shows throughout the day to celebrate. During the daytime, there will be a free matinee show for the afternoon revellers which will be family friendly to make sure everyone has a good time, with plenty of dancing. Later that evening you will see “The Twisted Sisters”, bringing their own brand of comedy-folk sing-alongs. Expect plenty of chips and Guinness served while you experience all of the fun that The Black Box has to offer. To find more information, go to eventbrite.com

Photo: Black Box