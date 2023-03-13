Are you looking for the perfect place to go on St Patrick’s Day to celebrate Irish culture?
It may be a day to wear green and experience traditional Irish food and drink while participating in parades and activities. With so many options available, it can be tough to decide what to do.
Whether you prefer traditional celebrations or something more modern, there are plenty of ways to honour this day, embrace your inner green, wear shamrocks, and indulge in great food and drink.
For those in or close to Belfast, here are some suggestions to check out ahead of this year’s St Patrick's Day.
1. St Patrick’s Day Pageant Parade - City Hall, Donegall Square N
Returning after last year's fantastic event, this is one of the most anticipated things to do on March 17. This free event will include vibrant costumes, music, dance, circus and theatre performances. The theme of the parade is ‘voices of Belfast’ and will celebrate the musical heritage of Belfast. This year's music will feature anything from pop and punk to traditional and disco. The parade will kick off from City Hall at 1.30 pm, with the parade continuing from Donegall Place into High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and ending on Donegall Street close to Writers’ Square. To find more information, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk
Photo: Lucky Ev - stock.adobe.com
2. Dance Anthems Concert - 14-16 Ardoyne Avenue
Dance the night away with your favourite dance anthems all night long at Glen Park this St. Patrick’s Day. Grab a few of your friends and have a blast listening to the hottest dance anthems ranging from the 00s, 90s, Club Classics, Old Skool and trance. This event has a minimum age requirement of 18. For more information and the last remaining tickets, go to skiddle.com
Photo: Pexels
3. Féile an Earraigh 2023
Celebrating and showcasing Irish culture in its entirety through a vibrant and inclusive culture and arts festival Félie an Earraigh is offering a wide range of excellent activities to take part in for locals and visitors alike in the city in the lead up to and during St Patricks Day. Activities included are traditional music, workshops, concerts, tours, walks, talks, youth and sporting events, with family based activities also. To find more information, go to: visitbelfast.com
Photo: Visit Belfast
4. The Skallions w/ The Twisted Sister & Somehow Sentient - Black Box, 18-22 Hill Street
Celebrate St. Patrick's day at the Black Box with The Skallions w/ The Twisted Sister and Somehow Sentient. With a plethora of treats for the festivities, they are hosting two shows throughout the day to celebrate. During the daytime, there will be a free matinee show for the afternoon revellers which will be family friendly to make sure everyone has a good time, with plenty of dancing. Later that evening you will see “The Twisted Sisters”, bringing their own brand of comedy-folk sing-alongs. Expect plenty of chips and Guinness served while you experience all of the fun that The Black Box has to offer. To find more information, go to eventbrite.com
Photo: Black Box