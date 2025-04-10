Thousands expected to line the streets for Pride of Ballymacash band parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday April 12 Lisburn city centre will be filled with the sound of music as Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band hosts its annual parade.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 30 bands are taking part in one of the biggest parades in recent years, with thousands of spectators expected to line the streets.

Pride of Ballymacash will leave Rathvarna Drive in Ballymacash at 6.45pm and make their way to Lisburn Orange Hall, where the main parade will move off at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route will see the bands make their way through the city centre, up Chapel Hill to the Longstone roundabout, and back through Bow Street and Railway Street to finish at Lisburn Orange Hall at approximately 10.30pm.

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band will be holding their annual parade in Lisburn city centre on Saturday April 12. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Police have issued a warning to motorists to expect disruption to traffic during the parade, with local diversions in place between 6pm and 11pm.

They have advised motorists to find an alternative route if they are not attending the parade.

Following the parade, Pride of Ballymacash will be hosting an event in Lisburn Orange Hall, with an entry fee of £3 on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the band said: “With the weather set to be brilliant again this Saturday we urge the people of Lisburn to come out in their droves and fill the streets along the route for what’s set to be a great night of entertainment with some of the best marching bands in the country planning to attend.

"Last year we were blown away by the turnout of both bands and spectators alike and this year we aim to build on that, so come out and show them your support.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.