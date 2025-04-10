Thousands expected to line the streets for Pride of Ballymacash band parade
Over 30 bands are taking part in one of the biggest parades in recent years, with thousands of spectators expected to line the streets.
Pride of Ballymacash will leave Rathvarna Drive in Ballymacash at 6.45pm and make their way to Lisburn Orange Hall, where the main parade will move off at 8pm.
The route will see the bands make their way through the city centre, up Chapel Hill to the Longstone roundabout, and back through Bow Street and Railway Street to finish at Lisburn Orange Hall at approximately 10.30pm.
Police have issued a warning to motorists to expect disruption to traffic during the parade, with local diversions in place between 6pm and 11pm.
They have advised motorists to find an alternative route if they are not attending the parade.
Following the parade, Pride of Ballymacash will be hosting an event in Lisburn Orange Hall, with an entry fee of £3 on the door.
A spokesperson for the band said: “With the weather set to be brilliant again this Saturday we urge the people of Lisburn to come out in their droves and fill the streets along the route for what’s set to be a great night of entertainment with some of the best marching bands in the country planning to attend.
"Last year we were blown away by the turnout of both bands and spectators alike and this year we aim to build on that, so come out and show them your support.”
