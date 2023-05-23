2 . HMS Caroline, Belfast

HMS Caroline will be hosting some family-friendly events this bank holiday weekend from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29. They include the Pest Patrol Trail, where young visitors can help the historic ship's curator look after the museum collection by discovering what types of pests hide on board. Crafts, dress up, puzzles, games and colouring-in activities are also available in the Learning Room onboard the vessel. All the events are included with HMS Caroline self-guided tour tickets, available at www.hmscaroline.co.uk Photo: National Museum of the Royal Navy