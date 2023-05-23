We’ve had a bumper month of bank holidays this May, and there’s still one last long weekend to enjoy.
From the north coast to the heart of Belfast, we’ve rounded up the top five things to do in County Antrim this Bank Holiday weekend.
1. Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival, Ballycastle & Rathlin Island
Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival returns this Friday, May 26 for 10 days of culture, cuisine and coastal treasures. The packed programme includes activities on both Rathlin Island and in Ballycastle, from the Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan market to a circus skills workshop and have-a-go kayaking, as well as music, storytelling, crafts and a kite display. All this will take place against the stunning backdrop of the tall ship 'Phoenix'. For the full programme, visit https://www.rathlinsoundmaritimefestival.com/ Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. HMS Caroline, Belfast
HMS Caroline will be hosting some family-friendly events this bank holiday weekend from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29. They include the Pest Patrol Trail, where young visitors can help the historic ship's curator look after the museum collection by discovering what types of pests hide on board. Crafts, dress up, puzzles, games and colouring-in activities are also available in the Learning Room onboard the vessel. All the events are included with HMS Caroline self-guided tour tickets, available at www.hmscaroline.co.uk Photo: National Museum of the Royal Navy
3. Spring International Market, Belfast City Hall
The Spring International Market is making a return to Belfast City Hall, with over 60 traders showcasing everything from delicious Dutch pancakes and moreish moussaka to crafts and gifts from around the world. It will run on Thursday, May 25, Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27 from 10am-10pm; Sunday, May 28 from 12pm-6pm, and Monday, May 29 from 10am-6pm. Photo: Contributed
4. Ballyclare May Fair
Running until Saturday, May 27, Ballyclare May Fair's week-long programme of events features something for everyone, from amusements, an artisan market, and the May Fair exhibition to an Ulster Scots walking tour, car show, and fun run. The fair's grand finale on Saturday will include a family fun day, parade (pictured), and an evening concert and fireworks display; for the full programme, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2023/may/ballyclare-may-fair/ Photo: Contributed