We may be halfway through the summer holidays, but there are still a few weeks’ worth of fun to be had before autumn hits.
Whether you’re looking to meet some top authors, enjoy traditional music, or simply take the kids out for the day, here are the top five things to do in County Antrim this weekend.
1. Hearts of the Glens Festival, Cushendall
The annual community-run festival has a packed programme of events running all week, from art exhibitions and a cookery demo to the Dallywood 'Mask'erade theme night on Friday, August 11. The festival concludes this Sunday, August 13 with a party on Mill Street featuring Ireland's longest Waves of Tory, traditional music and dance at the 'Gig Rig', and music from The Crazy Folkers from 9pm. For more details, search 'Heart of the Glens Festival, Cushendall' on Facebook. Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. Young Adults Books Showcase, Carrickfergus
Taking place at independent book store, The Secret Bookshelf, this event in partnership with Positive Carrickfergus will celebrate the best young adult writing in Ireland. Visitors can join authors Peadar Ó Guilín, Sue Divin, Jenny Ireland, Shirley-Anne McMillan and The Secret Bookshelf's own Jo Zebedee, along with SCBWI Regional Adviser and author, Morna Sullivan, for a day of talks, panels, readings, signings and, of course, good craic. It will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 11am-4pm at The Secret Bookshelf, The Courtyard, Carrickfergus. Photo: The Secret Bookshelf
3. Fun Fridays, Ballymena
Organised by Ballymena Means, Fun Fridays are a series of free family fun days, where kids can enjoy outdoor games, special guest entertainers and face painting. This weekend's session returns to Wellington Court on Friday, August 11 from 12pm-3pm. Photo: Ballymena Means
4. Larne Arts Festival family fun day, Larne
Taking place as part of the wider Larne Arts Festival, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's Arts Team have organised a family fun day. The event will promote local artists, musicians and performers with lots of creative activities for everyone to enjoy. There will be plenty of live music, face painting, artist displays, walkabouts, ethnic arts and crafts, carnival games, and performances. It will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 12-5pm at Larne Market Yard. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council