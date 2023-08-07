2 . Young Adults Books Showcase, Carrickfergus

Taking place at independent book store, The Secret Bookshelf, this event in partnership with Positive Carrickfergus will celebrate the best young adult writing in Ireland. Visitors can join authors Peadar Ó Guilín, Sue Divin, Jenny Ireland, Shirley-Anne McMillan and The Secret Bookshelf's own Jo Zebedee, along with SCBWI Regional Adviser and author, Morna Sullivan, for a day of talks, panels, readings, signings and, of course, good craic. It will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 11am-4pm at The Secret Bookshelf, The Courtyard, Carrickfergus. Photo: The Secret Bookshelf