Trick or treat? Terrifying tales at the Temple

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 11:19 BST
Are you brave enough to enter a spooky cliffside library this Halloween?

The doors of Mussenden Temple will be opened for an afternoon of family-friendly fun on Thursday, October 31.

    Local storytellers will be sharing spooky tales of monsters and myths that are sure to send shivers down your spine – join them… if you dare!

    The event is suitable for all ages and fancy dress encouraged.

    This is a free event, however, normal parking fees apply at the Lion's Gate entrance.

