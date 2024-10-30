Are you brave enough to enter a spooky cliffside library this Halloween?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The doors of Mussenden Temple will be opened for an afternoon of family-friendly fun on Thursday, October 31.

Most Popular

Local storytellers will be sharing spooky tales of monsters and myths that are sure to send shivers down your spine – join them… if you dare!

The event is suitable for all ages and fancy dress encouraged.

This is a free event, however, normal parking fees apply at the Lion's Gate entrance.