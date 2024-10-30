Trick or treat? Terrifying tales at the Temple
Are you brave enough to enter a spooky cliffside library this Halloween?
The doors of Mussenden Temple will be opened for an afternoon of family-friendly fun on Thursday, October 31.
Local storytellers will be sharing spooky tales of monsters and myths that are sure to send shivers down your spine – join them… if you dare!
The event is suitable for all ages and fancy dress encouraged.
This is a free event, however, normal parking fees apply at the Lion's Gate entrance.