Tune in for BBC's Blame Game recorded at the Braid Theatre, Ballymena

The multi award-winning Blame Game returns to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on Saturday, October 28 at 1.30pm.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
The Blame Game team travelled to The Braid Theatre in Ballymena to record for the new series. They are, front, Diona Doherty, back, from left, Colin Murphy, Tim McGarry and Neil Delamere. Credit BBCThe Blame Game team travelled to The Braid Theatre in Ballymena to record for the new series. They are, front, Diona Doherty, back, from left, Colin Murphy, Tim McGarry and Neil Delamere. Credit BBC
Recorded at The Braid Theatre, Ballymena, comedians Tim Mc Garry, Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty and Neil Delamere will be joined by special guest Chris Kent from Cork.

They will be discussing and lampooning the people and events which are making the week’s news in Ballymena and further afield.

The first two programmes in the new series will be on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds only.

Related topics:BBCBallymenaChris Kent