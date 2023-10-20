Tune in for BBC's Blame Game recorded at the Braid Theatre, Ballymena
The multi award-winning Blame Game returns to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on Saturday, October 28 at 1.30pm.
Recorded at The Braid Theatre, Ballymena, comedians Tim Mc Garry, Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty and Neil Delamere will be joined by special guest Chris Kent from Cork.
They will be discussing and lampooning the people and events which are making the week’s news in Ballymena and further afield.
The first two programmes in the new series will be on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds only.