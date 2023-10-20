The multi award-winning Blame Game returns to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds on Saturday, October 28 at 1.30pm.

The Blame Game team travelled to The Braid Theatre in Ballymena to record for the new series. They are, front, Diona Doherty, back, from left, Colin Murphy, Tim McGarry and Neil Delamere. Credit BBC

Recorded at The Braid Theatre, Ballymena, comedians Tim Mc Garry, Colin Murphy, Diona Doherty and Neil Delamere will be joined by special guest Chris Kent from Cork.

They will be discussing and lampooning the people and events which are making the week’s news in Ballymena and further afield.