The award-winning Atlantic Sessions music festival are returning to Portstewart and Portrush this November.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely popular event is set to take place from Thursday, November 13 until Sunday, November 16 with a packed programme of over 30 live gigs taking place in both seaside towns – many of them free of charge!

Most Popular

Music fans can look forward to three days of unmissable performances in a wide variety of venues, as well as a special ‘Opening Night Headline Show’ on Thursday, November 13 at Portrush Playhouse, featuring rising local stars Polar Bolero, supported by local duo Many a Son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton Faulkner will headline this year’s festival, playing The Barn at Kellys on Friday, November 14, with support from two fantastic NI based artists – Jordan O’Keefe and Ricky Lorimer.

Atlantic Sessions is thrilled to announce that Newton Faulkner will headline this year’s festival, playing The Barn at Kellys on Friday 14th November, with support from two fantastic NI based artists, Jordan O’Keefe and Ricky Lorimer. CREDIT ATLANTIC SESSIONS

With top 10 hits and number one double platinum albums, Newton Faulkner continues to tour and sell out venues across Europe and the UK and Atlantic Sessions has been lucky to have sealed one of the four Irish gigs this year.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, commented: “It’s wonderful to see the range of talent we have been able to secure for this year’s Atlantic Sessions.

“We are very proud of the reputation Atlantic Session’s has built over the years, as a place to celebrate emerging talent as well as established artists. With these top-class headline events, we look forward to another very successful weekend for visitors and residents of Causeway Coast and Glens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we have seen in previous years, the fantastic variety of musical entertainment, in two of our most beautiful coastal locations, is a winning combination for everyone and I would encourage everyone to come along an enjoy the acts for yourselves.”

Eleanor McEvoy, who will play Portrush Town Hall on Friday 14th November. CREDIT ATLANTIC SESSIONS

Other headliners include Eleanor McEvoy, who will play Portrush Town Hall on Friday, November 14, while The David Lyttle Quartet will entertain audiences in Portstewart at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

For full programme of events and information on booking tickets, log onto www.atlanticsessions.com All other gigs on the Music Trail will be admission free, with the full programme to be released in early September.