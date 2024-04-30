Twenty places to take visitors who have never been to Lisburn Castlereagh City

3 . Twenty places to take visitors to Lisburn and Castlereagh City

A much-loved children’s book by a local author is the inspiration behind an interactive public art and literature trail in Lisburn city centre. The Guess How Much I Love You-themed trail is free for the public to enjoy and can be accessed via a digital app or followed on a map collected from the local visitors’ centre in Lisburn. One version of the trail is suitable for ‘little hares’ and another for older children – but kids of all ages can develop their observational and navigational skills on this journey of discovery. They will collect 16 brass rubbings along the way: together they make up iconic imagery featured in the book. In addition to the interactive element of the project, a series of public artworks has been commissioned to help bring the book to life. A 4 foot high bronze sculpture of two hares, created by sculptor Trudy Burke will grace Castle Gardens. Dotted across the trails are wooden Nutbrown Hares and three hand carved benches by artists Charlie Haag, Matthew Crabbe and James Elliott which feature scenes inspired by Guess How Much I Love You. Photo: LCCC