Twenty places to take visitors who have never been to Lisburn Castlereagh City
Lisburn and Castlereagh City is a popular place for visitors and there is certainly plenty to see and do.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
From hotels, bars, entertainment, the great outdoors, and lots of history, there is something for everyone visiting the city.
Here are twenty of our favourite spots to visit in the city.
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens - this gorgeous building and gardens is the home of the Royal family in Northern Ireland and is a must visit for anyone coming to the city for the first time. In 2014, Historic Royal Palaces took over the running of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and began an ambitious project to restore the house and gardens to its former glory. Photo: HRP
Visitors can learn a lot about Lisburn and the surrounding area with a trip to the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum in Market Square. Photo: NIWD
A much-loved children’s book by a local author is the inspiration behind an interactive public art and literature trail in Lisburn city centre. The Guess How Much I Love You-themed trail is free for the public to enjoy and can be accessed via a digital app or followed on a map collected from the local visitors’ centre in Lisburn. One version of the trail is suitable for ‘little hares’ and another for older children – but kids of all ages can develop their observational and navigational skills on this journey of discovery. They will collect 16 brass rubbings along the way: together they make up iconic imagery featured in the book. In addition to the interactive element of the project, a series of public artworks has been commissioned to help bring the book to life. A 4 foot high bronze sculpture of two hares, created by sculptor Trudy Burke will grace Castle Gardens. Dotted across the trails are wooden Nutbrown Hares and three hand carved benches by artists Charlie Haag, Matthew Crabbe and James Elliott which feature scenes inspired by Guess How Much I Love You. Photo: LCCC
One of the more recent additions to the area is the Hinch Distillery. Visitors to Hinch Distillery have the opportunity to see behind the scenes of the distilling operations on one of the guided tours. From the earliest design stage of the distillery build everything has been designed not only to produce world-class whiskey & gin but to allow visitors an unprecedented up-close view of the whole process. Photo: Sam Hunter