Ultimate Belfast Pride guide: 40 events taking place this July to celebrate all things LGBTQIA+

Founded back in 1991, the 2024 instalment of Belfast’s Pride celebration promises to be the biggest one yet and there is lots happening around the capital between July 16-28.

With over 150 events happening in the space of the 10-day extravaganza, it can be overwhelming working out how to best divide your time between the brilliant feats taking place.

This year’s theme is Love Your Mind, with mental health being at the forefront of Belfast Pride 2024 in many ways, including through dedicated information stalls at a variety of the planned dates.

Bring your brightest coloured clothes, pack as many flags as you can and embrace your individuality in arguably the most welcoming environment you’ll ever experience.

Here are 40 of the best Pride events you can attend in Belfast this July:

1 . Pride Werkshop - Show Some Love: July 16, 4pm First up on the list is Show Some Love’s Pride Werkshop, where everyone planning to attend Belfast’s parade can get crafty through upcycling, customising and reworking old materials.From painting placards to giving your wardrobe a DIY refresh, you’re sure to leave feeling ready to head out and explore the rest of the wonderful Pride events on offer.For more information, go to anotherworldbelfast.com Photo: unsplash

2 . Big Trans Picnic In The Park - Botanic Gardens Bandstand: July 19, 12pm-4pm Created as a safe space for adults who identify as transgender, non-binary or intersex, the Big Trans Picnic In The Park does exactly what it says on the tin.Held in the Botanic Gardens, the weather will hopefully be perfect to soak in the summer sun whilst surrounded by people who have experienced similar life events as you.For more information, go to rainbow-project.org Photo: DiscoverNI

3 . LGBTQIA+ Youth Mixer - Belfast LGBTQIA+ Centre: July 19, 6pm Open to all young people within the LGBTQIA+ community, this Youth Mixer is the perfect place to meet like-minded people.Whether you bring friends or brave it alone, let your true identity shine without fear of being judged inside the LGBTQIA+ Centre.For more information, go to cara-friend.org.uk Photo: unsplash

4 . Disability Pride Cabaret - University of Atypical: July 19, 8pm-late Catered specifically to members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are deaf, disabled or neurodiverse and love to act, the Disability Pride Cabaret features a fully-inclusive cast.You can expect to see everything from drag and burlesque performances to stand-up comedy and poetry readings in this fantastic and accessible space.For more information, go to universityofatypical.org Photo: unsplash