Ultimate guide to 27 Halloween events for all the family in Northern Ireland

With Halloween and half term just around the corner, it’s time to start planning how to spend the season with your kids.
No matter how old your children are, there’s an event to ensure that every age can be immersed in the joyous jovialities of the season.
Have a look through these 27 Halloween events to find a fantastically fun way to spend time with the children in your family.
1. Hallowee’uns: October 19-31, Magherafelt
Based inside Magherafelt’s The Jungle, Hallowee’uns is more than just a perfect pun, bringing lots of intriguing opportunities to Co Derry / Londonderry this spooky season. Every child’s ticket includes a token to pick their own pumpkin from the homegrown patch, access to the haunted haycart ride, marshmallows for toasting, a ticket to the dance along disco and more. For more information, go to thejungleni.com/halloweeuns Photo: DiscoverNI
2. W5’s Creepy Campfire Tales: October 12 - November 3, Belfast
Free with admission to W5, the Creepy Campfire Tales sessions will fully immerse adults and children alike thanks to the brilliant special effects that transform the site into an outdoorsy escape. Have a wander round the permanent exhibitions inside one of Northern Ireland’s top activity centres before heading into level 4’s AMAZE for a seasonal sit down that promises an unforgettable set of ghost stories. For more information, go to w5online.co.uk/creepy-campfire-tales Photo: W5 website
3. Granda Ben's Boo Trail: October 1-31, Ballygawley
Running at various times across every day this month, Granda Ben’s Boo Trail is a brilliant way to spend an unsuspecting weekday or weekend amongst the Todds Leap forests. With action-packed activities like exploring the Ethical Zoo Trail, trekking through the Fun Halloween Hunt, mixing potions and digging for bones at the Dino Park, be prepared for some tired kids afterwards. For more information, go to toddsleap.com/granda-bens-pumpkin-trail Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Screams and Tricks at V36: October 25 - November 3, Newtownabbey
Newtownabbey’s Screams and Tricks at V36 is set to return once again for ten days between October 25 and November 3 following mass success in previous years. Pick from adrenaline-pumping rides or choose the less daring options that even the littlest of children can enjoy. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/screams-and-tricks-at-v36 Photo: DiscoverNI
