This summer, Causeway Coast and Glens Arts Service has a packed programme of creativity at their Arts Centres in Limavady and Portstewart.

Join in the fun and fill the summer months with creativity, inspiration, and make unforgettable memories.

At Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary talent on display.

This July, experience the breath-taking beauty of rugged landscapes and coastal wonders through the eyes of painter Sarah Carrington in her exhibition "Coastline” and in August the World Illustration Awards exhibition will take centre stage, showcasing the very best work by emerging talent and professional illustrators from around the globe.

Council’s Art Service announce their summer programme at Flowerfield and Roe Valley. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Arts Service

A fantastic programme of workshops will offer adults the chance to unleash their inner artist - join painting classes or sketch in the enchanting Downhill Forest; alternatively discover the joy of creative writing with poet Anne McMaster or delve into the world of needle felting with Carolyn Faith.

For young people this summer there is also an incredible programme on offer, including free family activities at Stendhal festival, free family fun in Drumceatt Square and a whole month of different activities as part of August Children’s Month.

Roe Valley will offer live theatre, family films and storytelling; they’ll also have workshops in Lego animation, and cartoon character development with Can Do Academy, and a comic book masterclass with Kev F Sutherland (Beano, Doctor Who, and Marvel Comics).

Flowerfield’s Summer programme kicks off with the Woven Hug Community Textiles Project. Don’t miss this rare chance to contribute to a collaborative artwork that will celebrate the diversity of the community while also bringing people together.

The resulting sculpture will launch on Thursday, July 6 and will ‘hug’ the facade of Flowerfield throughout the summer months.

The Puffin Rock Exhibition at Flowerfield Arts Centre is not to be missed. Dive into the enchanting world of Oona and friends and engage in creative workshops and activities inspired by these lovable characters.

There will also be a free screening of the brand-new Puffin Rock and the New Friends feature film to launch the exhibition. Commencing this July, the Make + Do programme for kids and young people allows participants to explore their creative potential through clay, fused glass, music and more.

During August Craft Month, adults can indulge in a bespoke series of craft workshops covering various areas such as jewellery making, pottery, and fused glass.

Flowerfield’s family film Fridays also return, or why not pack a picnic, some camp chairs or a blanket and join the team for their Saturday Lunchtimes Live in the Park series – definitely one not to be missed.

To start planning your summer of fun and creativity, download the digital Summer Arts Guide now from Flowerfield.org and Roevalleyarts.com, or call into the Arts Centres to pick up a copy. This comprehensive guide provides detailed information about all the events, workshops, and exhibitions, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the excitement.