VE80 Carrickfergus: day of reflection, music and dance at Andrew Jackson Centre and US Rangers Museum, Boneybefore
The Andrew Jackson Centre and US Rangers Museum will host a day of historical reflection, music and dance to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Running from 11am-4pm on Saturday, May 3, there will be talks and storytelling in the Rangers Museum, alongside music in the cottage and outside.
Talks will be led by Alastair Donaghy, Ronnie Hanna and David Hume, storytelling with Sharon Dickson, Geoff Hatt and Rhiannon Campbell, and music from Raymond Smyth and Trevor Hassin with dancing from the Larne School of Highland Dance.
